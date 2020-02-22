Prep Gymnastics: Greenwood takes third all-around to lead Menomonie to third place at Big Rivers Conference championships

EAU CLAIRE — Melody Greenwood placed third all-around to lead the Menomonie gymnastics team to a third place finish at the Big Rivers Conference championships Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial.

Greenwood totaled a score of 34.225 as she was edged by Chippewa Falls' Chloe Wingert (35.725) in second and River Falls' Autumn Tiede (35.850) in first for the all-around title.

Menomonie combined for a team score of 128.800 as River Falls won a Big Rivers championship with a score of 137.575 to beat out Eau Claire Memorial/North (132.775).

Menomonie's Chloe Oehler was 11th all-around, while Alexa Cummings took 15th and Alexis Anderson was 17th.

Greenwood took third in both the balance beam and floor exercise. She scored a 8.850 on the balance beam and a 9.375 on floor exercise.

She was tied for 10th (8.600) on the vault and 14th (7.450) on the uneven bars.

Oehler led the Mustangs on the vault with a score of 8.750. She was also tied for eighth in the floor exercise (8.600), 14th for the balance beam (7.700) and tied for 15th in the uneven bars (7.400).

Cummings was 10th in the balance beam (8.075), 17th for floor exercise (8.100), 20th on vault (8.225) and 22nd in the uneven bars (6.725).