Second-year Menomonie gymnastics coach Erin Liljedahl returns a trio of experienced letterwinners this winter for her Mustang team.
The trio of Justice Quilling, Melody Greenwood and Chloe Oehler will serve as the core for the Mustangs this winter. Quilling is a standout on the balance beam and the Liljedahl expects the team captain to continue to shine in the event.
“Last season she really upped her beam routine and we expect her to return with the same skills and even stronger,” Liljedahl said of Quilling.
Greenwood was an All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention a season ago coming off a strong swimming and diving season where she advanced to the Division 2 state championships, taking 11th place in the 1-meter diving event and her coach sees a more confident and prepared athlete this winter.
“She is also coming in stronger than ever before. She will be a top player in the all-around competition this season,” Liljedahl said of Greenwood.
Oehler comes into the season looking to emerge as a key competitor in the floor and vault events.
“She has already upgraded one of her floor passes from last season and with a new routine underway we expect great things to come,” Liljedahl said. “Oehler is also very powerful on the vault. Oehler has a great work ethic and a way of inspiring her teammates to work equally as hard.”
Beyond that trio Alexis Anderson and Lillian McDonough are some new faces that could make an impact in the lineup for the Mustangs.
“We feel the team will be able to stay in the middle rankings of our conference and section. We have hopes to have state qualifiers and feel that each of our varsity athletes have the opportunity to qualify in some way,” Liljedahl said.
Menomonie opens the season on Saturday at the Tomah invitational with that being the team’s only event before the new year. But the Mustangs will be busy after New Year’s Day, beginning with a dual on Jan. 3 at Eau Claire Memorial/North. The team will have three home events this year, hosting Chippewa Falls (Jan. 24), River Falls (Feb. 7) and Grantsburg (Feb. 11) before the Big Rivers Conference tournament in Chippewa Falls on Feb. 16.
