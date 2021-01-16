Prep Gymnastics: Menomonie takes first as team at Chippewa Falls Triangular, Anderson wins balance beam

Oehler's other finishes were a fourth on the bars (7.25) and ninth on the beam (6.975). Amelia Anderson finished tied for 11th in the floor exercise (6.75).

Saturday's performance came one week after the Mustangs took third as a team a multi-team tournament in River Falls where Greenwood won the beam. Menomonie had just one event in the first month of the season but the schedule picks up for the Mustangs from here on out.

Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl credited her team's veteran competitors for helping the younger competitors get up to speed as a part of a growing roster.

“Our veterans this year are doing a great job at leading. They’ve really stepped up and understood that it’s not just them anymore," Liljedahl said. "They’ve kind of been the only ones at times throughout their high school career and now we have a big team and they’ve got a lot of girls who don’t know gymnastics as well and they’re really taking them under their wings and each taking a girl to lead through and show them how to do things and motivate them to keep going.”

Menomonie is back in action with another triangular on Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial before hosting a triangular on Saturday, Jan. 30. The schedule rounds out with a triangular at River Falls on Feb. 1, a home triangular on Feb. 11 and a quad in Hudson on Feb. 13.