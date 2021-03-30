Prep Gymnastics: Menomonie's Greenwood earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team selection

Melody Greenwood earned All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors for the Menomonie gymnastics teams while Mustangs Alexis Anderson and Chloe Oehler earned honorable mention honors.

Greenwood finished third in the floor exercise at the Big Rivers Conference meet while also taking sixth on the vault and seventh on the uneven bars as she took eighth all-around before finishing 11th all-around led by a ninth-place finish on the vault at the Division 2 sectionals.

“Melody has been a top competitor in the BRC for the past three seasons,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. “This season she was a team captain and modeled her hard work ethic for the team working to pass this down to other athletes for the team’s future. Melody has always strived to gain new skills and improve her performances and routines with every week of the season. Melody stood out in the conference for her all-around performances, often placing first in the conference dual/triangular meets.”

Anderson was 11th all-around at the Big Rivers meet with 14th place finishes in the vault and floor exercise prior to taking seventh on the beam and tying for 11th in the floor exercise at sectionals.

“Alexis is a Junior on the MHS team. Alexis stood out in the BRC for her stellar performances on the balance beam this season,” Liljedahl said.