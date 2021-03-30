Prep Gymnastics: Menomonie's Greenwood earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team selection

Melody Greenwood earned All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors for the Menomonie gymnastics teams while Mustangs Alexis Anderson and Chloe Oehler earned honorable mention honors.
Greenwood finished third in the floor exercise at the Big Rivers Conference meet while also taking sixth on the vault and seventh on the uneven bars as she took eighth all-around before finishing 11th all-around led by a ninth-place finish on the vault at the Division 2 sectionals.
“Melody has been a top competitor in the BRC for the past three seasons,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. “This season she was a team captain and modeled her hard work ethic for the team working to pass this down to other athletes for the team’s future. Melody has always strived to gain new skills and improve her performances and routines with every week of the season. Melody stood out in the conference for her all-around performances, often placing first in the conference dual/triangular meets.”
Anderson was 11th all-around at the Big Rivers meet with 14th place finishes in the vault and floor exercise prior to taking seventh on the beam and tying for 11th in the floor exercise at sectionals.
“Alexis is a Junior on the MHS team. Alexis stood out in the BRC for her stellar performances on the balance beam this season,” Liljedahl said.
“Alexis competes many high-level skills on this apparatus and was consistently in the top competitors. Alexis made great strides in her overall gymnastics this season and accomplished many personal records. She had an all-time high floor score to end her season. Alexis has grown to be a leader with a great attitude and hard work ethic.”
Oehler ended her prep career by taking eighth on the vault at sectionals.
“Chloe is another senior who has shown up in the top of the conference throughout her high school career,” Liljedahl said. “This season Chloe modeled not only great gymnastics within our conference but represented Menomonie by being a great student-athlete. Chloe has always been a leader on our team, this year being a captain and this year was recognized as a leader in the conference.
“Chloe is one who always makes effort to cheer on other teams as well as her own and was always looking at the big picture, how can the team do better.”
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Autumn Tiede, River Falls, senior; Madison Berg, River Falls, senior; Emma Loen, Eau Claire, junior; Melody Greenwood, Menomonie, senior; Caroline Erickson, Hudson, senior.
Second Team—Eva Mikla, River Falls, senior; Michaela Walters, Rice Lake, senior; Annabella Campbell, Eau Claire, junior; Madison Tape, River Falls, senior; Maddi Fish, Hudson, junior.
Honorable Mention—Alexis Anderson, Menomonie, junior; Alexis Epstein, River Falls, junior; Maddie Weber, Eau Claire, junior; Chloe Oehler, Menomonie, senior; Riley Hinke, Chippewa Falls, junior; Mollie Rossing, Superior, junior.