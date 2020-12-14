Prep Gymnastics Preview: Veteran Menomonie roster has plenty of early practice time with just one December event before busy January

The Menomonie gymnastics team will have plenty of time to get up to speed before a busy close to the season.
The Mustangs have just meet before the new year but will be plenty busy once the calendar turns to 2021.
Overall the team brings back many letterwinners from a season ago with senior captains Chloe Oehler, Melody Greenwood and Alyssa Mogen and and state qualifier Alexa Cummings.
Greenwood qualified for state all around, in the floor exercise and on the balance beam and earned first team all-conference honors a year ago. Cummings qualified for state on the uneven bars and Oehler was an all-conference honorable mention last year. Freshmen newcomers Amelia Anderson and Kirsten Harper could make an early impact for the team.
"Last season we were third/fourth in the conference and I see us being able to hold onto a third place conference finish," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said.
Menomonie has one meet currently scheduled for the month of December, a Big Rivers Conference event at Hudson on Dec. 15. Once January arrives, the Mustangs currently have five events scheduled beginning with a home triangular with Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake on Jan. 5. Menomonie is on the road for the rest of the month at River Falls (Jan. 9), Chippewa Falls (Jan. 16), Eau Claire Memorial (Jan. 21) and Superior (Jan. 28). The team has one other home triangular on Feb. 11 against Eau Claire North/Memorial and Hudson.
2020-21 Schedule
December—15, at Hudson.
January—5, Home triangular; 9, at River Falls; 16, at Chippewa Falls; 21, at Eau Claire Memorial/North; 28, at Superior.
February—1, at River Falls; Feb. 11, Home triangular; 13, at Hudson.
Big Rivers Conference Gymnastics Triangular at Menomonie 1-23-20
