Haley Frank was named to the Big Rivers All-Conference second team for the 2018-19 season for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team.
Frank was selected as the league’s second-team goalie while sophomore forward Sidney Polzin received honorable mention recognition.
The junior goalie had 90.5 percent save percentage on the year while saving 619 shots. Frank recorded one shutout on the season stopping all 31 shots in a 2-0 win over Black River Falls on Dec. 28, 2018. She also prevented 46 of 47 attempts on net in a 1-0 loss to Hayward and tallied a season-high 50 saves in the regular season finale for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie against Hudson.
Polzin led the team with 21 points. She scored four goals in a 7-3 win over Northland Pines in early December and had a goal and two assists in a win over Superior in November.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie went 7-14 overall this season and was 0-6 in the Big Rivers.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie will lose seniors Megan Klass and Claire Walter.
Eau Claire Area’s Charlotte Akervik and Hudson’s Sydney Hendricks were named co-players of the year.
Kaleb Miller was named honorable mention all-conference for the Menomonie boys hockey team this season.
The junior led the team with 35 points while scoring a team-high 19 goals. Miller scored five goal and tallied seven points in a win over Black River Falls in January and five times this season had three or more points in a game.
“Caleb stepped and helped lead the team like a captain even though he was not,” Menomonie boys coach Matt Ellis said. “He showed his growth from a down sophomore year by leading his team on and off the ice.”
The Mustangs finished the season at 6-16 overall and 0-11 in the Big Rivers.
“Menomonie had a up and down year,” Ellis said. “We had a number of players that had to play two ways all year do to small numbers and injuries. I was impressed by the individual growth of guys.
“For next season we will need to focus on becoming more of team and play gritty hard nose hockey. I look forward to have my guys back on the ice.”
Eau Claire North’s Sam Stange was named the conference’s player of the year while Eau Claire Memorial’s Chris Tok was selected as the coach of the year.
Girls All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Sydney Seeley, goalie, St. Croix Valley; Charlotte Akervik, defense, Eau Claire Area; Anna Albrightson, defense, St. Croix Valley; Sydney Hendricks, forward, Hudson; Ava Kison, forward, Eau Claire Area; Lauren Carmondy, forward, Eau Claire Area.
Second Team—Haley Frank, goalie, Chi-Hi/Menomonie; Annika Olson, defense, Eau Claire Area; Lilly Accola, defense, St. Croix Valley; Nikki Olund, forward, Hudson; Abbie DeLong, forward, St. Croix Valley; Amber DeLong, forward, St. Croix Valley.
Honorable Mention—Alaynna Kunshier, goalie, Hudson; Naomi Stow, goalie, Eau Claire Area; Madyson Shew, defense, St. Croix Valley; Quinn Winkoski, forward, Hudson; Dani Robson, forward, Hudson; Cameron Carmody, forward, Eau Claire Area; Madison Schwengler, forward, Eau Claire Area; Sidney Polzin, forward, Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
Boys All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Jaden Hoople, goalie, Chippewa Falls; Carter Maack, defense, Hudson; Gunnar Leary, defense, Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Stange, forward, Eau Claire North; Max Savoloja, forward, Eau Claire Memorial; Zach Urdahl, forward, Eau Claire North.
Second Team—Joe Berg, goalie, Eau Claire Memorial; Blake Trippler, defense, Chippewa Falls; Joe Stoffel, defense, River Falls; Cole Danielson, forward, Hudson; Jake Bergmanis, forward, River Falls; Isaac Lindstrom, forward, Chippewa Falls.
Honorable Mention—Jake Miller, goalie, River Falls; Kaden Kohlhepp, defense, Eau Claire Memorial; Jaxon Vance, defense, Eau Claire North; Ben Kemp, defense, Rice Lake; Cole Bowe, defense, Chippewa Falls; Joey Koller, forward, Eau Claire North; Joe Kelly, forward, Eau Claire Memorial; Isaac Frenette, forward, Chippewa Falls; Peyton Hanson, forward, Hudson; Kaleb Miller, forward, Menomonie; Jack Schimmel, forward, Chippewa Falls.
Player of the Year—Sam Stange, Eau Claire North.
Coach of the Year—Chris Tok, Eau Claire Memorial.