EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie girls basketball team raced out to a 23-7 halftime lead on its ways to a nonconference 49-27 victory over Eau Claire Regis on Monday.
Shelby Thornton had a game-high 14 points for the Mustangs (5-9) with Bella Jacobsen adding 12 and Helen Chen eight.
Eau Claire Regis (2-10) was led by nine points from Jessica Sabbagh.
Menomonie returns to Big Rivers Conference play with a game at Hudson on Tuesday.
Mondovi 60, Boyceville 36
At Mondovi, the Bulldogs suffered a Dunn-St. Croix Conference loss to the Buffaloes.
Emma Ouellette scored 12 points to lead Boyceville (3-8, 1-6) and Tyra Kostman added eight.
Ella Peschel had a game-high 22 points for Mondovi (7-7, 5-2).
Boyceville has a game at Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.
Colfax 63, Spring Valley 17
At Spring Valley, the Vikings rolled past the Cardinals to stay unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
Taylor Irwin and Rachel Scharlau both scored 12 points to lead Colfax (11-2, 7-0). Josie Steinke added 11, while Kameri Meredith had eight.
Kari Hybben had six points to lead Spring Valley (2-10, 1-6).
Colfax plays at Elk Mound on Thursday.
