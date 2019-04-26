COLFAX — The Boyceville baseball team improved to 6-0 on Thursday with a 23-0 win over Colfax in five innings of a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
The Bulldogs did most of their damage in the second inning, plating 19 runs.
Connor Sempf was 4-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and two runs batted in. Logan Knudtson finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Brendan Sempf had two hits including a double to go with four RBIs and two runs scored and Trevor Hollister had two hits, a team-high five RBIs, three runs scored and a double. Trett Joles drove in three and Jaden Reisimer added two runs batted in.
“Tonight’s game is what I had been expecting from our team hitting the ball,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. “We were aggressive at the plate, yet swung at pitches in our zone.”
Bryce Sikora, Drew Gibson and Mitch Harmon each had a hit for the Vikings.
River Falls 15, Menomonie 4 (6 inn.)
At Menomonie, the Wildcats scored in every inning of a Big Rivers Conference win over the Mustangs.
Davis Barthen was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs driven in, one double and one walk for Menomonie. Zach DeMarce had two hits including a double and scored a run while Jace Kressin doubled and scored a run as well.
River Falls scored three runs in four different innings (first, second, fifth and sixth).
Boys Golf
Imsande, Maguire lead Menomonie at River Falls
At River Falls, Grant Imsande and Michael Maguire each shot a 45 to lead the Mustangs at a Big Rivers Conference event.
Austin Stokes carded a 53 and Zach Foslid shot a 54 to round out the scoring golfers for Menomonie as the team finished with a 197 in sixth place.
Hudson won the team title with a 168 while Eau Claire Memorial’s Billy Peterson and Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey shared medalist honors after each shooting a 37.
Softball
Hudson 12-5, Menomonie 2-0
At Menomonie, the Raiders took two in a doubleheader with the Mustangs by scores of 12-2 in five innings and 5-2.
Emily Schwartz had the lone hit in the first game for Menomonie.
Olivia Steinmetz had two hits and an RBI while Maddie McLeod added a hit and run batted in for the Mustangs in game two.
Colfax 11-6, Boyceville 7-8
At Colfax, the Vikings and Bulldogs split a Dunn-St. Croix doubleheader.
Jozie Buchanan was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a walk in an 11-7 win for Colfax in the first game. Emmie Edwards and Marissa Harmon drove in three and two runs, respectively, with Buchanan scoring three runs and Bailey Bradford, Taylor Irwin, Kaitlyn Field and Anna Geissler each crossing home plate twice in the win.
Jaida Peterson and Amber Retzloff had two hits apiece and Ella Holden drove in two for Boyceville in game one.
Buchanan struck out three in five innings in the circle.
The Bulldogs turned the tables in the second game, scoring five runs in the second and three in the third to help earn an 8-6 win.
Holden doubled with Peterson and Hannah Johnson driving in two runs each for the Bulldogs.
Bradford had two hits including a double and Jenna Goodell was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in for Colfax.
Johnson struck out two in five innings to earn the win in the circle for Boyceville.
Elk Mound 9, Somerset 0
At Somerset, the Mounders blanked the Spartans.
Clare Hallum was stellar in the circle for the Mounders, striking out five while allowing three hits and three walks in a complete-game shutout.
Hailey Blaskowski, Issie Hollister and Kallee Rhude each had two hits for Elk Mound with Sophie Cedarblade and Rhude driving in three runs apiece. Blaskowski, Hollister, McKenna Diermeier and Cedarblade each had a double.
Track and Field
Colfax boys win Boyceville meet, girls take second
At Boyceville, the Viking boys team won a championship while the girls team was second.
Overall the Vikings had nine event winners — Erica Kallstrom (3,200-meter run), Kameri Meredith (100 hurdles), the girls 400 and 800 relays, Morgan Jensen (discus), Jeremy Artist (100), Luke Heidorn (300 hurdles) and the boys 400 and 1,600 relays.
Jasmine Best (1,600), the girls 3,200 relay, Artist (200), Trey Hovde (400), Nate Lee (triple jump) and Thomas Drees (shot put) were runners-up in their respective events.
Third-places finishes came from Best (800), Kallstrom (1,600), Emma Hurlburt (discus), Dennis Sonnentag (1,600, 3,200) and Heidorn (long jump) with Samantha Pretasky (200, long jump), Heidorn (400, 800), Eddie Doerr (110 hurdles) and Hovde (triple jump) finishing fourth.
Morgan Schleusner (100), Jayna Bowe (200), Jensen (shot put), Doerr (300 hurdles) and Pierce Harvey (triple jump) finished fifth as a part of a dominant day for the Colfax program. The Colfax boys finished with 144 points, seven in front of Durand in second with Boycevile (42) fifth.
The Colfax girls scored 118 points as Mondovi (142) won the meet and Boyceville (29) finished ninth.
Megan Hintzman won the pole vault for Boyceville with Nathan Corr taking second in the 3,200.
Rachel Becker (300 hurdles), Cade Kelfstad (800) the girls 1,600 relay and the boys 400 relay were each third with Nathaniel Chich tying for third in the pole vault.
Corr (1,600) and the boys 800 relay were fourth with the girls 400 relay fifth.
Elk Mound’s Young wins pole vault at New Richmond
At New Richmond, Galen Young earned a victory in the pole vault for the Mounders at the New Richmond Open.
Cade Hanson finished second in the 1,600 while Lizzy Lindquist tied for second in the pole vault. Olivia Schreiber was third in the long jump and Alex Johnson finished fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Kennedy Pritchard (100), Rian Flynn (200) and Marquis Kasakaitas (discus) were fifth in their respective events.
The River Falls boys (1600) and girls (114.5) swept team titles as the Elk Mound boys (24) and girls (8.25) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.