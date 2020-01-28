BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville boys basketball team ended a five-game slide with a nonconference 53-37 victory over the Prairie Farm on Monday.
Boyceville raced out to 10-point lead at the break on its way to its second win on the year.
Logan Knudtson scored a team-high 24 points to lead the way for the Bulldogs (2-10). Connor Sempf and Cade Klefstad joined Knudtson in double figures with both scoring 10.
Boyceville has a road game against Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.
New Richmond 63, Menomonie 58
At New Richmond, the Mustangs dropped a nonconference game to the Tigers.
Noah Feddersen scored 21 points to lead Menomonie (7-8).
New Richmond (12-1) got 21 points from CJ Campbell.
Menomonie plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.
Elk Mound 53, Fall Creek 48
At Fall Creek, the Mounders edged the Crickets in a nonconference contest.
After trailing by three at halftime, Elk Mound (7-6) outscored Fall Creek 28-20 after the break.
Ryan Bohl made four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 18 points. Bohl also had five rebounds and three assists.
Nate Lew scored 13 points and Cade Hanson added eight.
The Crickets (6-7) were led by 14 points and 12 rebounds from Jayden Fitch.
Elk Mound returns to Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Thursday when the Mounders host Colfax.
Colfax 67, Ellsworth 62
At Ellsworth, the Vikings took down the Panthers in a nonconfernce matchup.
Colfax (9-5) is back in action on Thursday at Elk Mound.
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 61, Altoona 42
At Elk Mound, the Mounders locked down defensively in a nonconference victory over the Railroaders.
Elk Mound (9-4) led by three at halftime and then held Altoona to 15 points in the second half as the Mounders pulled away after the break.
Tori Blaskowski had a game-high 17 points in the contest. Hailey Blaskowski added 15 and Taya Schaefer scored 13.
Daydrean Henrichs had 14 points to lead Altoona (3-10).
The Mounders play at Spring Valley on Tuesday before a trip to Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.
Clear Lake 66, Boyceville 36
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs were defeated by the Warriors in a nonconference contest.
Boyceville (5-10) is back on the court on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Glenwood City.
