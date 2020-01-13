MERRILL — Josiah Berg, Tyler Dormanen and Trett Joles each won titles in their respective weight classes for the Boyceville wrestling team at the Bluejay Challenge on Saturday.
Berg picked up a pin and two tech falls at 120 pounds to reach the semifinals where he got a 10-4 decision victory over Lakeland/Mercer’s Harry Nemecek. In the championship match, Berg to the win over Merrill’s Tanner Depies with a 14-2 major decision.
Dormanen got four pinfall victories on his way to the first place match at 152 pounds where he defeated Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Will Urquhart by a 7-3 decision.
Joles got a bye in the first round before three straight pins pushed him into the championship bout. There Joles defeated Chippewa Falls’ Austin Smith with a 21-6 technical fall victory to win the title at 182 pounds.
Ira Bialzik (138) and Nate Stuart (145) both got third place finishes.
After falling in a semifinal matchup, Bialzik came back to defeat Three Lake/Phelps’ Lucas Wanty by fall (1:07) to take third. Stuart rebounded from his semifinal loss by getting a 9-4 decision victory over Chippewa Falls’ Daniel Moucha.
Josh Marzofka (195) and Keegan Plemon (220) each placed seventh.
Boyceville hosts Spring Valley/Elmwood on Thursday.
Menomonie 4-1 at Neillsville duals
At Neillsville, the Mustangs dropped a dual to host Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal but won each of it’s four other matchups.
Menomonie rolled past New Lisbon (60-21), Black River Falls (67-10), Abbotsford/Colby (64-18) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm (72-10). The Mustangs lost 42-36 to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.
Girard Jones (285-pound weight class), Sam Skillings (195) and Josh Boyette (182) each went a perfect 5-0 on the day. Jacob Holle (120), Kellan Aure (126), Cole Larson (152) and Jaylen Wright (220) also got four wins on the day.
Menomonie hosts Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday.
Friday Boys Swim and Dive
Menomonie 86, Wausau East 83
At Wausau, the Mustangs edged the Lumberjacks in a nonconference dual.
Menomonie’s 400-yard relay team of Christian Bilse, Kaleb Kazmarek, Carlos Mezquita and Austin Gjestson won the final event with a time of three minutes, 48.28 seconds of the day to hold off Wausau East and get the victory.
Also winning events was the 200 medley relay of Kazmarek, Kevin Leach, Gjestson and Adam Giljohann (1:48.33), Christian Bilse in the 200 freestyle (2:00.66) and 100 butterfly (59.58), Leach in the 200 individual medley (2:13.30) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.86), Gjestson in the 500 freestyle (5:32.66), the 200 freestyle relay of Mezquita, Bilse, Leach and Giljohann (1:37.83) and Kazmarek in the 100 backstroke (1:00.07).
In second in their events was Mezquita (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Giljohann (50 freestyle) and Gjestson (100 butterfly).
Menomonie is at home against La Crosse Logan on Tuesday before hosting Rice Lake on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Hudson 55, Menomonie 45
At Hudson, the Raiders pulled away from the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
The game was tied at halftime but Hudson outscored Menomonie 29-19 after the break.
Ethan Wurtzel led Menomonie (4-7, 1-5) with 13 points as Noah Feddersen and Broth Thornton both added 11.
Hudson (8-1, 3-1) was led by 26 points from Charlie Neuenschwander.
Menomonie hosts Sparta on Tuesday night.
Elk Mound 57, Glenwood City 35
At Elk Mound, the Mounders raced past the Hilltoppers in the second half of a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Elk Mound (4-5, 3-1) led by six at the break before outscoring Glenwood City 31-15 in the second half.
Ryan Bohl scored a game-high 18 points for the Mounders. Nate Lew added nine and Cole Steinhorst seven.
Drew Olson and Gavin Johnson led Glenwoood City (0-9, 0-4) with eight points apiece.
Elk Mound is back in action on Thursday when the Mounders host Mondovi.
Colfax 49, Mondovi 31
At Mondovi, the Vikings remained unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a victory over the Buffaloes.
Zach Rindy led Colfax (6-2, 4-0) with 17 points. Cole Seehaver added 11 and Ed Hydukovich 10.
Owen Schultz had 15 points to lead Mondovi (4-6, 1-3).
Colfax plays at Northwood on Monday before hosting Durand on Thursday.
Durand 66, Boyceville 43
At Durand, the Bulldogs were defeated by the Panthers in a conference matchup.
Logan Knudtson had 15 points to lead Boyceville (1-6, 1-3). Brendan Sempf scored 10 and Connor Sempf added six.
Durand (7-1, 4-0) was led by 14 points from Caden Berger.
Boyceville hosts Turtle Lake on Monday before traveling to Spring Valley on Thursday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Viroqua 2 (OT)
At Menomonie, the Sabers skated to a nonconference tie.
Madelyn Hebert and Sidney Polzin each scored in the first period to help Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (4-7-2) take an early 2-0 lead before Viroqua (2-9-2) scored a goal in the second and third period to even the game.
Caroline O’Dell made 27 saves in net for the Sabers.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at Hudson on Tuesday.
