CUMBERLAND — After winning a team regional title this weekend the Boyceville wresting team advanced to team sectionals where it was defeated by Saint Croix Falls 66-9 on Tuesday.
Trett Joles got the lone pin for Boyceville by defeating Calan Leahy in the 182-pound weight class in one minute, 39 seconds. Nate Stuart added a 11-4 decision victory over Devyn Rode at 126 pounds.
Stratford would then defeat Saint Croix Falls 43-30 and win the team sectional and advance to the state team championships.
The Bulldogs will have eight individuals competing at a Division 3 sectional at Edgar on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Marshfield 66, Menomonie 50
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were defeated by the Wisconsin Valley Conference-leading Tigers in a nonconference contest.
Menomonie held close, trailing by five at the break before Marshfield (15-5) pulled away in the second half.
Olivia Steinmetz scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs (8-13). Shelby Thornton added 10 and Rachel Dietrich had eight.
Maddie Michaels had 22 points for the Tigers.
Menomonie travels to Onalaska on Thursday to end the regular season, before opening the Division 2 postseason by hosting Sparta on Tuesday.
Melrose-Mindoro 59, Colfax 39
At Melrose, the Vikings fell in a battle of two of the top-ranked teams in Division 4.
Melorose-Mindoro was ranked third in the latest WisSport.net Division 4 coaches poll, while Colfax was ranked fourth.
Rachel Scharlau had nine points and six rebounds for the Vikings (18-3). Kameri Meredith added eight points and seven boards.
Emily Herzberg had 19 points to lead Melrose-Mindoro (20-1).
Colfax concludes the regular season by hosting Spring Valley on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Mondovi 49, Elk Mound 39
At Mondovi, the Mounders dropped a Dunn-St. Croix battle to the Buffaloes.
Mondovi (12-8, 7-5) jumped out to a 23-14 advantage at the break in knocking off Elk Mound.
Ryan Bohl had 12 points to lead the Mounders (10-9, 8-4) with Cade Hanson adding 11.
Mondovi was led by 12 points from Owen Schultz.
Elk Mound hosts league-leading Durand on Friday.
Spring Valley 55, Boyceville 52
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs hung tough before falling to the Cardinals in a conference contest.
After trailing by nine at the break, Boyceville (4-14, 3-9) outscored Spring Valley 29-23 to make things interesting for the Cardinals (15-4, 9-3), who moved into sole possession of second place in the conference.
The Bulldogs host Colfax on Friday.
Durand 78, Colfax 59
At Durand, the Vikings couldn't keep pace with the conference-leading Panthers.
Colfax (11-9, 8-4) travels to Boyceville on Friday.
