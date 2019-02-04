SUPERIOR — The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-1 nonconference win over the Spartans on Saturday.
Megan Klass opened the scoring with a goal on an assist by Kaitlyn Buckli at the nine-minute, 36-second mark of the first period. Emelia Bergh scored at 10:32 of the second period with help from Buckli and Sidney Polzin to take a 2-1 lead.
Claire Walter added a goal in the third period on an assist from Klass.
Haley Frank stopped 28 shots in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
The victory was the seventh of the season for Chi-Hi/Menomonie, the most in a single season for the co-op since finishing with a 10-14-1 record for the 2012-13 season.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie plays at Hudson on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax’s Best, Harmon first at Heart O’North Conference tourney
At Chetek, Sawyer Best and Mitchel Harmon each finished first in their weight classes to lead Bloomer/Colfax at the Heart O’North Conference Tournament.
Best went unbeaten at 132 pounds, winning his three matches capped with a 5-2 decision win over Austin Defoe for the crown. Harmon also went 3-0, beating Cumberland’s Benett Schramski by 10-3 decision to take first at 138 pounds.
Luke Blanchard (106) and Alex Poirier (113) each finished in second place and Bowen Rothbauer (152) took fourth as the Raptors were seventh in team scoring with 102 points. Spooner (191.5) took home the team championship.
Bloomer/Colfax wrestles in a Division 2 regional at Baldwin-Woodville next Saturday.
Boys Swimming
Menomonie fourth at Big Rivers Conference meet
At Hudson, the Mustangs finished fourth out of seven teams at the Big Rivers Conference championships.
The Mustangs finished with 170 points as Hudson won the title with 673.5.
Kevin Leach led the Mustangs by taking fifth place in the 100-meter breaststroke. Two relay teams finished sixth — the 200 medley relay team of Austin Gjestson, Leach, Adam Giljohann and Conrad Kelm and the 200 freestyle team of Leach, Gjestson, Christian Bilse and Klem — as did Gjestson in the 100 butterfly.
Leach was also seventh in the 200 individual medley.
Menomonie starts the Division 2 postseason with sectionals this week. Diving sectionals take place Friday in Hudson and the swim portion of the sectionals are Saturday in Stevens Point.
Boys Basketball
River Falls 55, Menomonie 44
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers matchup.
Jed Ogea had nine points to lead Menomonie (7-9, 2-7). Ethan Wurtzel and Jace Kressin each added seven points.
Adam Feyereisen and Zac Johnson had 14 points apiece for the Wildcats (11-5, 5-3).
Following a home nonconference game with Medford on Tuesday, the Mustangs host Eau Claire North on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.