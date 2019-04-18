LAKE HALLIE — The Menomonie baseball team suffered a pair of Big Rivers Conference defeats on Tuesday, falling to Chippewa Falls by scores of 5-4 and 7-0.
The Mustangs (5-2, 2-2) dug out of an early hole in the first game before falling on a walk-off single. Chippewa Falls limited Menomonie to just three hits in the second game.
Menomonie fell behind 3-0 in the first game as the Cardinals scored three times in the first inning. But the Mustangs cut into the lead with single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to tie the game. Lucas Smith scored from third on a Chippewa Falls error in the seventh to push the Mustangs in front 4-3.
Blake Trippler won the game for the Cardinals in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run, two-out single drive in the tying and winning runs.
Jace Kressin was strong on the mound for Menomonie, striking out 12 batters while allowing one earned run six-plus innings. Sam Sleichert and Brigs Richartz each had two hits while Kressin and Kade Schultz delivered doubles for the Mustangs in game one.
Richartz, Kaleb Miller and Lucas Smith had hits for Menomonie in the second game as Cardinal pitcher Griffin Spindler struck out nine in a complete-game win.
Boyceville 12, Elmwood/Plum City 2 (5 inn.)
At Boyceville, a big day from Trevor Hollister sparked a Bulldogs victory in five innings.
Hollister finished the game 3-for-3 with a home run and seven runs batted in for Boyceville. Walker Retz added three RBIs with Brenden Sempf and Jaden Reisimer each driving in a run.
Boyceville scored five in the second inning before adding three and four runs in the fourth and fifth, respectively.
Connor Sempf, Retz and Brady Nye combined to throw five innings while striking out and and allowing two unearned runs.
Pepin/Alma 7, Colfax 5
At Alma, the Vikings fell in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Mitch Harmon and George Scharlau each drove in two for the Vikings. Jamison Flatland doubled while Bryce Sikora and Caden Erickson had a hit and walk apiece for Colfax.
Boys Golf
Imsande leads Menomonie at BRC Opener
At Lake Hallie, Grant Imsande shot a 42 to lead the way for the Mustangs in their first Big Rivers Conference meet of the season.
Michael Maguire carded a 44, Zachary Foslid shot a 48 and Brody Thomson and Conner Rose tied with 53s as the Mustangs took sixth as a team with a score of 187, two strokes behind Chippewa Falls for fifth.
Hudson won the team title with a 157 and Hudson's Bennett Swavely earned medalist honors with a 37.
Softball
Elk Mound 4, Glenwood City 1
At Elk Mound, a three-run third inning helped the Mounders beat the Hilltoppers.
Hailey Blaskowski finished with a double and two runs batted in for Elk Mound (3-1, 1-0) while Clare Hallum and Abigail Curry also drove in runs.
Hallum was also strong in the circle, striking out a pair of batters while allowing one run in a complete-game victory.
Pepin/Alma 9, Colfax 4
At Pepin, a seven-run fifth inning hurt the Vikings in a defeat.
Marissa Harmon had three hits and scored a run, Tori Hill was 3-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in and Bailey Bradford finished 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and RBI for the Vikings.
Emmie Edwards doubled and Jenna Goodell had two runs batted in for the Vikings.
Jozie Buchanan struck out two while allowing three earned runs in six innings pitched.
Track and Field
Menomonie's Mogen, Williams wins twice at BRC meet
At Hudson, Kylie Mogen and Devin Williams each took home a pair of top finishes for the Mustangs at a Big Rivers Conference True Team meet.
Mogen won the high jump and triple jump while taking second place in the long jump. Overall the Mustangs took three of the top-four spots in the high jump as Melody Greenwood finished second and Emma Mommsen was fourth.
Destiny Haldeman finished second in the shot put while two relays team — the 800-meter relay team of Shelby Thornton, Olivia Peterson, Mogen and Tori Harmston and the 3,200 team of Paige Anderson, Maddy Palmer, Mommsen and Ali Ruch — also took second.
Kaylynn Imsande (1,600), Anderson (3,200) and Haldeman (discus) earned third-place finishes with Palmer also taking fourth in the 3,200.
Williams was first in the long and triple jump to go with a second-place finish in the high jump.
William Ockler (200), Sam Zbornik (high jump) and the 400 relay team of Adam Wilson, Ockler, Jed Ogea and Richard Palma each picked up wins in their events.
Halverson was second in the pole vault, Matteo Mocco finished runner-up in the 800 and the 1,600 relay team of Mocco, Ockler, Wilson and Wyatt Hanson took second. Patrick Schwartz had a pair of thirds (1,600, 3,200) with Hanson (400), Zbornik (110 hurdles), Jamari Walker (high jump), Dylan Boecker (triple jump) and Andrew Fenton (shot put) were third.
Richard Palma was fourth in the 200, the same finishing position that Boecker (long jump) and Walker (triple jump) had in their respective events. James Schemenauer was fifth in the high jump and triple jump and Ogea was fifth in the 100.
The Menomonie boys (1,507 points) and girls (1,212) were second and third, respectively, in the team standings. The Hudson boys (1,538) and girls (1,644.5) swept the team titles.
Elk Mound boys win four events in Eleva-Strum
At Strum, the Mounders earned three titles at the Eleva-Strum Cardinal Invite.
Cade Hanson ran to victory in the 1,600 and Galen Young earned a win in the pole vault for the Mounders in individual action. The boys 400 relay team of Rian Flynn, Dominic Hall, Brady Redwine and Young finished first as well.
The boys 800 relay team of Hall, Luke Hanson, Marquis Kasakaitas and Ethan Levra took second. Alana Plaszcz (800), Lizzy Lindquist (pole vault), Redwine (200) and Hanson (3,200) were third in their respective events, as was the girls 400 team of Paige Vanschoonhoven, Sydney Simpson, Kennedy Pritchard and Olivia Schreieber.
Pritchard (100), Flynn (100) and Andrew Pathos (3,200) finished fourth, as did the boys 1,600 relay team of Levra, Antonio Meyer, Alex Johnson and Logan Schultz.
Plaszcz (1,600) and Victoria Fasbender (3,200) took fifth while Luke Hanson tied for fifth in the pole vault.
The Elk Mound boys were fourth (80.5) and girls were seventh (40) in team scoring as Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau swept the boys (176.5) and girls (151.5) crowns.