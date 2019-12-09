The Colfax boys basketball team nearly dug out of a hole in the final minutes before its last-second shot to win the game rolled off in a 38-36 defeat to McDonell at the Northwest Tip-Off Classic at Johnson Fieldhouse on the campus of UW-Stout on Saturday.
Ed Hydukovich led Colfax with 15 points while Mitch Reisdorf scored six for the Vikings (1-1). Hydukovich hit a 3-pointer to bring the Vikings within two late. Colfax forced a held ball on McDonell’s next possession, turning the ball over to the Vikings on the possession arrow. Colfax worked an open shot, but the attempt rolled off the rim and away as the final seconds ticked away.
Cole Seehaver added five points for the Vikings.
“For as bad as we played we still had a good look from three at the end to potentially win the game and it just hit the back iron,” Colfax coach Garrett Maas said. “We have a lot of good stuff to build on, but we definitely have some work we got to do.”
Altoona 71, Elk Mound 57
At Johnson Fieldhouse, the Railroaders took an early advantage and held it on the way to a win over the Mounders.
Ryan Bohl scored a team-best 23 points including seven 3-point baskets for Elk Mound (0-3).
Nathan McMahon had 21 points on seven 3-pointers for the Railroaders (2-0).
Overall the two teams combined for 25 made threes.
Boys Hockey
Waunakee 10, Menomonie 1
At Waunakee, four first-period goals from the Warriors pushed them to a victory over the Mustangs.
Kaleb Miller scored the lone goal for Menomonie 54 seconds into the second period.
The Mustangs were outshot 38-31 in the loss. Thomas Isenberger made 28 saves.
Menomonie (2-3) plays at River Falls on Thursday.
Friday
Boys Hockey
At Waunakee, a four-goal second period carried the Mustangs to victory over the Norskies on Friday.
Menomonie scored three goals in the first five minutes of the second period. Dieter Heim got the Mustangs on the board at the two minute, 51 second mark with an assist from Tanner DeMarce. Kaleb Miller then added two goals over the next two minutes as Menomonie took a 3-0 lead.
DeForest (0-4) responded with goals at 5:56 and 10:56. Zach DeMarce with the assist from Miller pushed Menomonie back out in front by two goals.
DeForest’s Kody Kuchar completed a hat-trick with seconds to close in the second period.
Heim added an empty net goal in with about 10 seconds left in the game. The Mustangs outshot the Norskies 41-32. Goalie Justice Szotkowski made 29 saves.
At Melrose, the Mustangs dropped a dual to the Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op.
The Mustangs got three pin falls wins on the day. Andrew Fenton got a pin of Justin Gappa in 1:18 at 285 pounds. Jacob Holle defeated Colin Niederkorn by fall (4:04) at 126 and Nick Haviland won at 132 over Kohl Linberg by fall (5:08).
The Mustangs also got a forfeiture victory at 195.
Menomonie hosts Chippewa Falls on Thursday for a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Boyceville 1-2 at Cumberland duals
At Cumberland, the Bulldogs earned a victory over Shell Lake while dropping duals to Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee and Tomahawk.
Boyceville defeated the Lakers 57-18 and lost 44-29 to the Orioles and 47-26 to the Hatchets.
Trett Joles won each of his three matches while Josiah Berg, Ira Bialzik, Emma Gruenhagen, Brice Evenson, Bash Nielson and Nate Stuart each won twice.
The Bulldogs return to the mat on Thursday at Clear Lake.
