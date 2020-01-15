HUDSON — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team earned its first Big Rivers Conference win since the 2014-15 season on Tuesday in a 2-1 triumph over Hudson.
Sidney Polzin scored the go-ahead goal with one minute and seven seconds left for the Sabers (5-7-2, 1-2-0). Ella Ausman tied the game in the second period on a goal from Kendall Rudiger.
Haley Frank stopped 42 shots in goal in the victory over Hudson (4-9-1, 1-2-0).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's last Big Rivers win was a 5-3 triumph over St. Croix Valley on Feb. 12, 2015.
The Sabres are back in action on Friday at Northern Edge.
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 63, Sparta 48
At Menomonie, the Mustangs ended a three-game slide with a nonconference victory over the Spartans.
Menomonie (5-7) raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead on its way to the win.
Brock Thornton scored a team-high 15 points for the Mustangs. Noah Feddersen and Davis Barthen each scored 12 points.
Sparta (3-8) was led by 15 points from Haydn Guns.
Menomonie is off until playing at Superior next Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 45, Durand 45
At Elk Mound, the Mounders edged the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup to move into a tie for second place in the conference.
Hailey Blaskowski scored 17 points to lead the Mounders (7-2, 4-2), while Tori Blaskowski added eight. Olivia Schreiber and Sophie Cedarblade each scored six points.
Durand (6-4, 4-2) was led by 11 points from Joslin Carothers.
Elk Mound hosts Boyceville on Friday.
Colfax 59, Boyceville 20
At Colfax, the Vikings remained unbeaten in conference play with a victory over the Bulldogs.
Rachel Scharlau had 15 points to lead Colfax (10-2, 6-0). Addisyn Olson scored nine, while Jayna Bowe added eight and Kameri Meredith seven.
Jensine Boesl had seven points for the Bulldogs (3-7, 1-5) while Mya Lagerstrom added five.
Both teams return to action on Friday as Boyceville plays at Elk Mound and Colfax travels to Spring Valley.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Northwood 48, Colfax 44
At Minong, the Vikings dropped a nonconference game to the Evergreens.
Colfax (6-3) held a five points advantage at the break but only scored 13 points in the second half.
Ed Hydukovich had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Vikings. Noah Heidorn had 11 points and three assists while Cole Seehaver scored 10 points and pulled down seven boards.
Northwood (5-4) was led by 12 points from Logan Henning.
Colfax hosts Durand on Thursday.
Turtle Lake 75, Boyceville 42
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs held close through a half before falling in a nonconference game to the Lakers.
Boyceville (1-7) trailed by six at the break but was outscored 42-15 after halftime.
Logan Knudtson and Brendan Sempf both totaled 16 points for Boyceville.
Lucas Torgerson led Turtle Lake (9-2) with 19 points.
The Bulldogs play at Spring Valley on Thursday.
