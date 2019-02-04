COLFAX — Noah Heidorn’s 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Colfax boys basketball team to a 57-54 win over Glenwood City on Friday evening in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
George Scharlau had a team-high 17 points for the Vikings (14-1, 8-1). Ben Thompson and Luke Heidorn each scored 15 points while Ed Hydukovich added 10 in the win.
Brandyn Hallquist led all scorers with 19 for the Hilltoppers (5-11, 3-6).
Glenwood City led 30-28 at the break before Colfax outscored the Hilltoppers 29-24 in the second half.
After playing at Elk Mound on Tuesday, Colfax hosts Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.
Elk Mound 62, Plum City/Elmwood 36
At Plum City, the Mounders earned a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Wolves.
Marcus Kinblom had 13 points and added seven rebounds in the win for Elk Mound (7-8, 5-3). Ryan Bohl scored 12 points, Rian Flynn added 10 and Jake Mentzel finished with eight points and six rebounds for Elk Mound.
Tyler Maxwell scored 16 points for Elmwood/Plum City (5-11, 1-8).
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 58, River Falls 55
At River Falls, the Mustangs picked up their 13th win of the season with a Big Rivers victory over the Wildcats.
Kylie Mogen scored 20 points for Menomonie (13-3, 7-2). Lindsey Johnson added 15 while Lexi Hastings had nine points for the Mustangs.
Kylie Strop and Bailey Reardon each had 24 points for River Falls (8-8, 3-5).
After a nonconference home game with Onalaska on Monday, the Mustangs play at Eau Claire North on Thursday.
Colfax 79, Glenwood City 22
At Colfax, the Vikings scored 45 points in the first half on the way to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference triumph.
Kameri Meredith led the Vikings with 19 points and was one of three Colfax (14-3, 11-0) players to finish in double figures, joined by 13 points for Madison Barstad and 11 for Alyssa Dachel. Emma Hurlburt chipped in with eight points in the win.
Madde Oehlke and Makiah Schutz each scored five for the Hilltoppers (4-13, 3-8).
Following a game at Mondovi on Tuesday, the Vikings play at Durand on Friday.
Eau Claire Regis 62, Elk Mound 57 (OT)
At Elk Mound, the Ramblers edged the Mounders in an nonconference overtime game.
Morgan Radtke led the way for Elk Mound with 20 points. Sophie Cedarblade finished with 12 points and Alana Plaszcz scored 10 for the Mounders (12-5).
Teryn Karlstad led all scorers with 21 points and added 15 rebounds for the Ramblers (14-4).
Elk Mound trailed 33-23 at halftime before rallying in the second half to force the extra period.
After a game at Glenwood City on Tuesday, Elk Mound plays at Mondovi on Friday.
