COLFAX — The Colfax boys basketball team outscored Mondovi 32-24 in the second half to help earn a 65-51 victory over the Buffaloes on Wednesday in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Three players finished with at least 15 points for the Vikings (17-1, 10-1), led by George Scharlau with 26. Scharlau added 16 rebounds and three blocked shots while shooing 9 of 16 overall from the field. Ben Thompson added 17 points and four rebounds while Ed Hydukovich had 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting along with six rebounds. Luke Heidorn had 10 assists and pulled down four rebounds as well for the victorious Vikings.
Ryan Fath scored 18 points and had four rebounds for the Buffaloes (10-6, 5-5).
Wrestling
Boyceville falls to Saint Croix Falls in sectional finals
At Ladysmith, the Bulldogs advanced to the sectional finals before being defeated by Saint Croix Falls at the Division 3 team sectionals.
Boyceville advanced to the finals with a 68-6 dual victory over Whitehall in which the Bulldogs won 13 of 14 matches. Peyton Ponath (126 pounds), Ira Bialzik (132), Tyler Dormanen (138), Brock Schlough (160), Dylan Mcnew (170), Tretten Joles (182), Josh Marzofka (285) and Josiah Berg (106) each won their respective matchups by pinfall. Eli Swanson (113) and Nate Stuart (120) earned technical falls, Nick Goodell (145) won by major decision, Keegan Plemon (220) was victorious by decision and Nick Hillman (152) picked up a sudden victory.
The Bulldogs won six matches in the sectional finals in a 42-31 defeat to Saint Croix Falls. Joles won by pinfall, Dormanen picked up a major decision win and Berg was victorious by decision. Boyceville also won three matches by decision.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday at the Division 3 individual sectionals at Independence.
MENOMONIE: Gym
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.