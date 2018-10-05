ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound volleyball team remained hot on the heels of Colfax in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings on Thursday by sweeping Glenwood City (25-14, 25-19, 25-15) in a league matchup.
Morgan Radtke led a balanced offensive attack for the Mounders with 10 kills, followed by five from Kaitlin Schiferl and four apiece from McKenna Diermeier and Kortnee Halgren.
Halgren led the team in assists with 22 and aces with five while Radtke had three aces of her own.
Halgren and Abigail Curry each had 10 digs while Maggie Bartig had two solo blocks for the Mounders (21-8, 6-1) who remain a half game behind Colfax in the conference standings after the Vikings defeated Mondovi in straight sets (25-8, 25-14, 25-22).
Rachel Scharlau had a team-best nine kills with Kameri Meredith adding seven. Taylor Irwin led the Vikings (21-5, 6-0) with 11 assists and added 11 digs while Alyssa Dachel had a team-high 17 digs. Jozie Buchanan had six assists to go with three aces.
Tuesday Volleyball
Colfax 3, Glenwood City 0
At Glenwood City, the Vikings stayed unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a win over the Hilltoppers (25-8, 25-14, 25-22).
Rachel Scharlau led Colfax with nine kills with Kameri Meredith added seven kills and Samantha Pretasky contributing with six. Pretasky and Jozie Buchanan each had three aces, Alyssa Dachel had 17 digs and Buchanan had a team-high 16 assists in the victory.
Elk Mound 3, Elmwood 0
At Elmwood, the Mounders rolled to a DSC win in straight sets over Elmwood (25-10, 25-15, 25-23).
Morgan Radtke and McKenna Diermeier each finished in double figures in kills for Elk Mound. Radtke had a team-high 14 kills while Diermeier added 10. Kortnee Halgren had 20 assists, Radtke served a team-high three aces and Abigail Curry had 12 assists, followed closely by Halgren with 11.
Boyceville 3, Mondovi 0
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs quickly dispatched the Buffaloes in straight sets in a DSC matchup (25-18, 25-13, 25-18).
Hannah Johnson led Boyceville with nine kills, followed by Jaida Peterson with six. Emma Ouellette had nine assists and Kady Grambow led the Bulldogs with five aces. Peterson also added a team-best 10 digs in the victory.
Monday Cross Country
Corr leads Boyceville at Amery
At Amery, Nathan Corr took 17th to lead the Boyceville boys at the Amery Invitational.
Corr finished in 18 minutes, 49.75 seconds to take 17th as the Bulldogs were ninth as a team with 230 points. Steven Rasmussen (30th), Cade Klefstad (51st), Nathaniel Chich (63rd) and Brian Johnson (69th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Bulldogs. Birchwood’s Matthew Marcinske won the race (16:465.38) and Northwoods/Solon Springs won the team title with 108 points.
Noelle Wheeldon (48th), Rachel Becker (83rd) and Naomi Hillman (87th) were the top runners for the Boyceville girls, who ran incomplete. Flambeau’s Rachel Lawton won the girls race (20:00.56) and Amery won the team title with 50 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.