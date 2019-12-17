HAYWARD — Lockdown defense carried the Colfax girls basketball team to its sixth straight victory in a 35-20 win over Hayward on Monday.
Colfax (6-1) jumped out to a 22-5 lead at the break. That proved to be enough as the Vikings held the Hurricanes (2-3) to 15 second half points despite just 13 from Colfax after halftime.
Kameri Meredith scored 10 points to lead the Vikings. Rachel Scharlau added eight while Josie Steinke had five.
Meredith added seven rebounds and four steals. Scharlau pulled down six boards and Taylor Irwin had three steals and two assists.
Colfax hosts Mondovi in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Thursday.
