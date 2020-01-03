COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Ladysmith 50-38 and win its eighth consecutive game.
The Vikings (8-1) held a one-point advantage at the break but outscored Ladysmith 28-17 after halftime. It was Colfax’s first game since a win over Mondovi on Dec. 19.
Rachel Scharlau led Colfax with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Taylor Irwin and Kameri Meredith each added eight points and Morgan Schleusner and Madison Barstad both scored six.
Meredith pulled down nine rebounds and picked up two steals. Irwin also had two steals in the game.
Kamia Silva led Ladysmith (6-2) with nine points.
Colfax has a nonconference game at Clear Lake on Monday.
Boyceville 54, Cumberland 40
At Cumberland, the Bulldogs earned their second victory on the season with a nonconference win over the Beavers.
Boyceville (2-5) hosts a nonconference game against Prairie Farm on Tuesday before returning to Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Thursday when the Bulldogs host Spring Valley.
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Regis 55, Elk Mound 52
At Elk Mound, the Mounders dropped a close nonconference game to the Ramblers.
Elk Mound (1-5) had a four-point lead at the break slip away as Eau Claire Regis outscored the Mounders 30-23 following halftime.
Cade Hanson scored 15 points, added four rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Elk Mound. Ben Heath scored 11 points and collected a team-high seven rebounds.
Nate Lew had nine points and Cole Steinhorst added six.
Branton Paulsrud had a game-high 29 points for Eau Claire Regis (5-1).
Elk Mound plays at Arcadia on Saturday before returning to Dunn-St. Croix action on Tuesday at Elmwood/Plum City.
