BOYCEVILLE — The Colfax girls basketball team limited Boyceville to six points in the first half of a 58-21 Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory on Thursday evening.
Kameri Meredith led Colfax with 17 points to go with six rebounds and a pair of steals. Alyssa Dachel scored 12 points with five steals and Emma Hurlburt added six points and three rebounds.
Colfax (15-4, 12-1) jumped out to a 26-6 lead on Boyceville (9-10, 6-7) at the break before outscoring the Bulldogs 32-15 in the second half.
Colfax hosts Mondovi on Saturday. After hosting Durand on Friday evening, the Bulldogs are back in action on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs when Boyceville hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Chippewa Falls 62, Menomonie 55
At Menomonie, the Cardinals clinched a share of the Big Rivers Conference title with a win over the Mustangs.
Kylie Mogen led Menomonie (14-5, 8-4) with 19 points and was one of four Mustangs with at least 11 points — Destiny Haldeman scored 13 points and Lindsey Johnson and Lexi Hastings each added 11 points.
Alexis Zenner and Caelan Givens each scored 18 points for the Cardinals (16-5, 10-1).
Menomonie closed the regular season at Marshfield on Friday. The Mustangs open the Division 2 playoffs at home on Friday, Feb. 22 against the winner of Tuesday's matchup between Holmen and Rice Lake.
Durand 66, Elk Mound 27
At Elk Mound, the Panthers pounced on the Mounders in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Morgan Radtke had 12 points to lead the way for Elk Mound (13-7, 8-5).
Julia Hayden led all scorers with 15 points and was one of four scorers to finish in double figures for Durand (18-2, 12-1).
Elk Mound opens the Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday by hosting Viroqua.
Boys Basketball
Hudson 74, Menomonie 47
At Hudson, the Big Rivers Conference leading Raiders beat the Mustangs.
Jake Ebert and Brock Thornton each scored eight points to lead the way for Menomonie (7-12, 2-9) while Jace Kressin and Dylan Boecker added seven and six points, respectively.
Jacob Daulton scored 15 points for the Raiders (13-3, 8-2).
Menomonie returns to action on Monday at Chippewa Falls before playing at Superior on Tuesday.
Glenwood City 50, Elk Mound 45
At Glenwood City, a tie game at halftime went the Hilltoppers' way in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Mounders.
Marcus Kinblom had a team-high 12 points for the Mounders (7-11, 5-6) while pulling down eight rebounds. Ryan Bohl and Colton Ward each added nine points for Elk Mound.
Hadin DeSmith led all scorers with 16 points for the Hilltoppers (6-12, 4-7).
Following a game at Mondovi on Friday, the Mounders face the Buffaloes again at home on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.