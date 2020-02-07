MONDOVI — The Colfax girls basketball team won its 11th Dunn-St. Croix Conference game in as many tries on Thursday, pulling away to a 54-37 win over Mondovi.
Rachel Scharlau led all scorers with 22 points for the Vikings (16-2, 11-0) while Kameri Meredith added 15 points in the win.
Josie Hulke had 11 points for Mondovi as Colfax outscored the Buffaloes 30-21 in the second half.
The Vikings host Durand on Tuesday and can clinch the outright league championship with a victory.
Elk Mound 60, Glenwood City 20
At Elk Mound, the Mounders rolled past the Hilltoppers for a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Taya Schaefer had a game-high 18 points for Elk Mound (13-4, 8-3) with Sophie Cedarblade close behind with 17 points. Tori Blaskowski finished with eight points in the victory.
Delanie Fayerweather scored nine points for the Hilltoppers.
Following Friday’s game at home against Amery, Elk Mound plays at Mondovi on Tuesday.
Durand 50, Boyceville 49
At Boyceville, the Panthers edged the Bulldogs by the slimmest of margins in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Kady Grambow had 14 points to lead Boyceville (6-12, 3-8) and was joined in double figures by Megan Hintzman scoring 12 points. Emma Oullette and Ana Evenson scored eight points apiece for the Bulldogs.
Madisyn Kilboten scored 13 points for Durand (12-6, 9-2).
Boyceville plays at Spring Valley on Tuesday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Western Wisconsin 2 (OT)
At Somerset, Sidney Polzin’s overtime goal lifted the Sabers to a win over the Stars.
Polzin scored the game winner at the four minute and 40 second mark in overtime with an assist from Kendall Rudiger and Emme Bergh. Polzin tied the game in the third period and Ella Ausman kicked off the team’s scoring with a goal in the first.
Haley Frank made 25 saves in net for the Sabers (8-11-2).
Boys Hockey
Hudson 10, Menomonie 2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell to the Big Rivers Conference leading Raiders.
Kaleb Miller and Zach Demarce scored for the Mustangs (4-16-0, 0-11-0) with assists from Sedrick Yukel, Miller and Demarce.
Hudson (16-4-0, 9-1-0) scored seven goals in the first period.
Thomas Isenberger made 46 saves in net for Menomonie.
The Mustangs play at Amery on Saturday.
Wrestling
Boyceville 46, Glenwood City 31
At Glenwood City, the Bulldogs earned a dual victory.
Preston Coombs (152 pounds), Trett Joles (195), Josh Marzofka (220) and Nate Stuart (132) were each victories by pinfall and Ira Bialzik (145) won his matchup by major decision.
Boyceville is off until a Division 3 regional on Feb. 15 in Durand.
