COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball team earned its fifth straight victory with a 73-36 win over Elmwood/Plum City in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Colfax jumped ahead 38-19 at halftime and cruised to a win to stay unbeaten in conference play.
Rachel Scharlau scored 17 points to lead the Vikings (13-2, 9-0). Kameri Meredith had 11 points and Taylor Irwin added 10.
Elmwood/Plum City (6-8, 3-6) was led by 13 points from Anna Blanford.
Colfax returns to the court on Friday with a game at Glenwood City.
Boyceville 43, Glenwood City 39
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs defeated the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Emma Ouellette had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-10, 3-7). Ana Evenson added 11 and Kady Grambow had eight.
Maddie Oehlke had 17 points for Glenwood City (3-10, 1-7).
Boyceville has a nonconference contest at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Tuesday.
Elk Mound 67, Spring Valley 31
At Spring Valley, the Mounders earned a Dunn-St. Croix victory over the Cardinals.
Taya Schaefer and Hailey Blaskowski both had 13 points to lead the Mounders (10-4, 6-3). Tori Blaskowski added 11 and Isabella Hollister had nine.
Larissa Stark had eight points to lead Spring Valley (2-13, 1-8).
Elk Mound is back in action at Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
At River Falls, the Sabers were shut out by the Fusion in a Big Rivers contest.
Haley Frank made 43 saves in goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-10-2, 1-4-0).
St. Croix Valley scored twice in the second period before adding a goal in the third.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Medford on Thursday.
Boys Hockey
River Falls 5, Menomonie 3
At Menomonie, the Mustangs dropped a Big Rivers Conference matchup to the Wildcats.
Menomonie (3-13, 0-9) went up 3-0 in the first period but River Falls quickly responded to make it 3-2 after one.
The Wildcats (6-12-1, 3-5-1) tied it up in the second and tallied two goals in the third to get the win.
The Mustangs host the Northwest Icemen on Thursday.
