COLFAX — Seven different players scored at least six points as the Colfax girls basketball team routed Elmwood/Plum City 72-32 in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Tuesday.
The Vikings (4-1, 2-0) scored 39 points in the first half as they jumped ahead by 19 at the break before continuing to pour it on in the second half as Colfax held the Wolves (2-2, 1-1) to only 12 second half points.
Taylor Irwin led the Vikings with 14 points. Kameri Meredith and Rachel Scharlau joined her in double figures with 12 and 11, respectively. Jose Steinke added nine and Madison Barstad and Saville Wilson both scored seven points. Marissa Harmon scored six.
Meredith and Scharlau both had double-doubles as Meredith had a team-high 14 boards and Scharlau added 13. Meredith recorded six steals and four assists while Scharlau had four assists and three blocks.
Maggie Glaus led Elmwood/Plum City with eight points.
The Vikings resume play Friday when they host Glenwood City.
Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 35
At Elk Mound, the Mounders locked down defensively in the second half to dispel Spring Valley and earn their first Dunn-St. Croix Conference win of the season.
"I thought we moved the ball well to get good shots, and we picked up our intensity on defense in the second half," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "We were pleased with getting our first conference win."
Tori Blaskowski led Elk Mound (3-1, 1-1) with 16 points. Sophie Cedarblade made three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points and both Taya Schaefer and Hailey Blaskowski added 10. The Mounders made six 3-pointers in the win.
Spring Valley (1-3, 0-2) was led by nine points from Morgan Rustad.
Elk Mound hosts Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.
Girls Hockey
You have free articles remaining.
Eau Claire Area 9, Chippewa Falls Menomonie 4
At Eau Claire, four goals in the second period helped the Stars top the Sabers in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Ella Ausman scored two goals for the Sabers (1-2, 0-1) while Sidney Polzin and Madelyn Hebert also lit the lamp. Polzin and Brianna Buonincontro had two assists apiece.
Kami Krumenauer, Paige Rodriguez, Lauren Carmody and Kalie Gruhlke scored two goals apiece for the Stars (6-0, 1-0).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Wisconsin Valley Union on Thursday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Gymnastics
La Crosse 119.025, Menomonie 102.5
At La Crosse, the Mustangs were edged by the La Crosse Central/Logan co-op in the team's season opening meet.
Alexis Anderson led Menomonie with an 8.2 on the vault, 8.5 on the balance beam and 7.325 on floor exercise. Chloe Oehler scored a 6.725 for the top score for Menomonie on the uneven bars.
"Many of our competitors were first time competitors," Menomonie coach Erin Lijedahl said. "We are so proud of them for completing the meet and doing it with a big effort and positive attitude."
Anderson was third in all-around competition with a 30.195. La Crosse's Caelen Lansing won the all-around title by scoring 35.625.
Menomonie has a Big Rivers Conference triangular Thursday at Chippewa Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.