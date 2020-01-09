DURAND — The Colfax girls basketball team took care of business against Durand in a battle of previously Dunn-St. Croix Conference unbeaten teams on Thursday.
The Vikings (9-2, 5-0) raced out to a 28-16 halftime lead and never looked back in handing the Panthers (6-3, 4-1) their first conference loss.
Kameri Meredith recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while addding five steals. Rachel Scharlau had 15 points and nine boards while Morgan Schleusner scored 10 points and picked up four steals, four rebounds and three assists. Taylor Irwin dished out three assists, grabbed four rebounds and score nine points.
The Vikings host Boyceville on Tuesday.
Boyceville 56, Spring Valley 33
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs got their first Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory with a win over the Cardinals.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 1-4) jumped ahead by 12 at the break and outscored Spring Valley (1-8, 0-5) in the second half 26-15.
Boyceville has two conference road games next week as the Bulldogs travel to Colfax on Tuesday before a trip to Elk Mound on Friday.
Mondovi 36, Elk Mound 32
At Elk Mound, the Mounders had their four-game win streak snapped in a loss to the Buffaloes.
Hailey Blaskowski led Elk Mound (6-2, 3-2) with 12 points. Taya Schaefer added 10.
"We did a nice job on the defensive end, but struggled to finish and shoot," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said.
Morgan Clark led Mondovi (3-6, 1-4) with 10 points.
Elk Mound hosts Durand on Tuesday.
Boys Swim and Dive
Eau Claire Memorial/North 137, Menomonie 49
At Menomonie, the Mustangs lost a Big Rivers dual to the Eau Claire co-op.
Kevin Leach was victorious for the Mustangs in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.10 seconds.
Getting runner-up finishes were Austin Gjestson (100 butterfly), Juan Carlos Mezquita Lobato (100 freestyle) and the 400 freestyle relay (Gjestson, Kaleb Kazmerek, Leach, Mezquita Lobato).
Taking third was Shane Halverson (diving), the 200 yard medley relay (Kazmerek, Leach, Adam Giljohann, Christian Bilse), Gjestson (200 freestyle), Leach (200 individual medley) and the 200 freestyle relay (Gjestson, Bilse, Mezquita Lobato, Giljohann), while Landon Bien (diving), Mezquita Lobato (200 freestyle), Gilojohann (50 freestyle), Kazmerek (100 freestyle), Bilse (500 freestyle) and Dylan Foslid (100 breaststroke) placed fourth.
Wrestling
River Falls 53, Menomonie 18
At River Falls, the Mustangs dropped a Big Rivers Conference dual to the Wildcats.
Zach Evenson, Evan Harper and Sam Skillings each got a pinfall victories for Menomonie.
Evenson got the win at 120 pounds in five minutes, 20 seconds over River Falls’ Ricardo Ceja while Harper defeated Ethan Cernohous in 1:29. Skilling pinned Garrett Borth in 3:47 at 182 pounds.
Menomonie is at an invitational in Neillsville on Saturday.
St. Croix Falls 69, Bloomer/Colfax 9
At Saint Croix Falls, Bloomer Colfax fell in a dual to the Saints.
Sawyer Best earned the lone pinfall victory for Bloomer/Colfax by defeating Saint Croix Falls’ Sam Glenna at 132 pounds. Bowen Rothbauer defeated Bennett Bergmann by a 3-1 decision at 160.
Bloomer/Colfax is at Ladysmith next Thursday.
