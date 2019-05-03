COLFAX— The Colfax girls track and field team edged Glenwood City to earn the team title at an invite hosted by the Vikings while the Elk Mound took the top spot for the boys.
The Vikings scored 84.5 points with the Hilltoppers right behind at 83.5 and the Elk Mound boys took the team title with a score of 144.5 in front of second place Eau Claire Regis (131).
Morgan Jensen won the discus with a throw of 113 feet, 4 inches while thee 800 relay team also claimed victory. Colfax got second place finishes from Morgan Schleusner (300 hurdles), the 400 relay team and Samantha Pretasky (long jump).
Kameri Meredith (100 hurdles) and the 3,200 relay took third, while coming in fourth was Jayna Bowe (long jump) while Mackenzie Jensen (1,600) and Emma Hurlbert (discus) finished fifth in their respective events.
Boyceville had the top two throws in the shot put as Haley Wold won with a toss of 31-7.5 and Paulina Weinke came in second. Weinke added a second place finish in the discus along with Emily Voelker coming in second in the 400.
Taking third in their events were Wold (discus) and Megan Hintzman (pole vault) while Bowe (200), Teagen Field (400) and the 3,200 relay came in fourth.
Alana Plaszcz (3,200), Maddie Jensen (high jump) both came in second in their events to lead the Elk Mound girls. Kirstin Martinson (1,600) added a third place finish and Hannah Cedarblade (100 hurdles) and the 400 relay took fourth. Finishing fifth for Elk Mound were Kennedy Pritchard (100), Paigie VanSchoonhoven (200) and Brooke Plaszcz (800).
Boyceville came in seventh (64.5) as a team and Elk Mound finished ninth (55).
The Mounders picked up eight events wins for the boys. Brady Redwine took first in the 200 with a time of 23.82 seconds with Caden Hanson winning the 800 in 2:07.78 and Jake Johnson claiming victory in the 110 (15.35) and 300 hurdles (42.47). Also finishing first were the 400 relay and 800 relay, Tyler Brantner in the high jump at 6-02 and Javon Pinley in the triple jump with a leap of 40-01.
Taking a runner-up finish was Hanson (1,600) with third-place finishes from Nate Lind (800), Seth Hazen (3,200), Galen Young (pole vault) and Redwine (long jump).
Coming in fourth in their events were Bryce Kasper (shot put), Pinley (high jump) and the 800 relay while Andrew Pathos (1,600) took fifth.
The Colfax boys added a couple relay victories winning the 1,600 relay in 3:49.76 and the 3,200 in 9:48.72.
Jeremy Artist ran to victory in the 100 for the Vikings in 11.66 and Ed Kydukovich’s distance of 122-09 won him the discus.
Adam Pretasky (100) and the 400 relay took fourth and Trent Hove (800) Noah Albricht (discus) and 800 relay finished fifth
Brandon Kenefick won the pole vault at 12-0 for Boyceville. In fourth was Ryker Ferg (3,200).
Colfax took fifth (67) and Boyceville came in eighth (28).
Baseball
Eau Claire North 12, Menomonie 0 (5 inn.)
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were held to one hit in a Big Rivers Conference loss to the Huskies.
Briggs Richartz doubled for Menomonie’s only hit.
Eau Claire North’s Sam Stange struck out eight in five innings of work.
The Mustangs (5-8, 2-6) host a doubleheader against Superior on Saturday.
Elk Mound 4, Durand 1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders edged the the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix contest.
Tied after an inning Elk Mound scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth to pull away.
Cole Steinhorst doubled in a two-hit day. Brett Lew also added a double while driving in a run and Chase Rhude collected a run-scoring hit.
James Javanovich got the win on the mound giving up five hits in a complete game effort. He struck out three.
Colfax 2-6, , Elmwood/Plum City 1-7
At Colfax, the Vikings split a conference doubleheader.
Drew Gibson was 2-for-2. Bryce Sikora doubled and Mitch Harmon added a base hit for the Vikings in game one.
Gibson struck out two in five innings on the mound.
Colfax fell by a run in game two with Caden Erickson and George Scharlau leading the way offensively with two hits apiece.
Erickson and Zac Rindy each drove in a run while Sawyer Best collected a double.
Boyceville 14, Pepin/Alma 0 (5 inn.)
At Pepin, the Bulldogs had no problem in adding another Dunn-St. Croix win.
Brendan Sempf, Nick Litomsky and Walker Retz each had two hits. Litomsky and Jaden Reisimer both scored three runs while Retz and Logan Knudtson each drove in three.
Connor Sempf allowed two hits and recorded seven strikeouts in five innings of work.
Boys Golf
Imsande ties for sixth at BRC meet
At Rice Lake, Grant Imsande tied for sixth individually at a Big Rivers meet at Turtleback Golf Course.
Imsande shot a 37 to tie with four other golfers. Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey won medalist honors by shooting a 34.
Two golfers carded a 35 and two a 36.
Menomonie placed in a tie for fifth as a team combining for a score of 170. Eau Claire Memorial (150) edged the host Warriors (155) for the team title.
Michael Maguire shot a 41, Conner Rose got a 45 and both Austin Stokes and Brody Thomson carded a 47.
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell in a Big Rivers Conference contest to the Old Abes.
Menomonie (2-6, 0-6) hosts Holmen on Saturday before returning to conference play on Tuesday with a home game against Chippewa Falls.
Softball
Superior 10-12, Menomonie 0-2
At Superior, the Mustangs dropped both contests of a doubleheader with the Spartans.
Menomonie (1-9, 1-5) hosts a doubleheader on Tuesday against River Falls.
Elk Mound 4, Durand 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders stayed unbeaten in Dunn.-St. Croix play by taking down the Panthers.
McKenna Diermeier had two doubles with a run batted in and a run scored to lead the offense.
Hailey Blaskowski and Clare Hallum each crossed the plate once while Blaskowski added a run batted in.
Hallum tossed a complete game with three hits allowed and eight strikeouts.
Elmwood/Plum City 6, Colfax 2
At Colfax, the Vikings trailed early and were unable to make a comeback in a Dunn-St. Croix loss.
Josie Buchanan went 3-for-3 for Colfax and Bailey Bradford added a hit and two runs batted in.
The Elmwood/Plum City offense managed 15 hits off Buchanan who struck out two in seven innings in the circle.