VERONA — Colfax's Abby DeMoe finished in a tie for ninth at the Division 2 state girls golf championships on Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.
DeMoe shot a 176 over the two-day tournament with an 87 on Monday and an 89 on the final day.
Edgewood's Grace Welch won medalist honors with a 158, beating out Prescott's Ava Salay (166) and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Ariel Heuer (167).
DeMoe earned the fourth trip of her career to the state meet by taking sixth at a sectional in Prairie du Chien on Oct. 8.
The senior came in a tie for 18th at the state meet as a freshman and sophomore before finishing a tie for 13th last season.
DeMoe will continue to play golf at UW-La Crosse next year.
Volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders swept (25-22, 25-13, 26-24) the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Maggie Bartig led Elk Mound with 10 kills as Lexi Nechanicky added nine and Sophie Cedarblade eight.
McKenna Diermeier, Issie Hollister and Kortnee Halgren each collected two aces for the Mounders. Bartig and Nechanicky each had two blocks in the win.
Diermeier totaled 22 digs, while Hailey Blaskowski added eight and Halgren seven. Halgren had a team-high 32 assists.
The Mounders (24-14, 6-0) host also unbeaten in conference Colfax with the Dunn-St. Croix title on the line Thursday.
Colfax 3, Spring Valley 0
At Colfax, the Vikings stayed perfect in Dunn-St. Croix action with a sweep of the Cardinals.
Colfax (21-9, 6-0) took a 25-18 win in set one before a close 26-24 victory in set two. The Vikings completed the sweep with a 25-14 set three win.
Boys Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs dropped a Big Rivers Conference match to the Old Abes.
Eau Claire Memorial held a one-goal advantage at the half before pulling away with six goals after the break.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton secured 26 saves in the game.
The Mustangs (4-13-3, 1-9-1) travel Chippewa Falls on Thursday to conclude the regular season.