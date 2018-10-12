Colfax’s Abby DeMoe tied for 13th earlier this week at the WIAA Division 2 state girls golf championships hosted at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
DeMoe finished the two-day event with a score of 182 on Tuesday, shooting 38-over par for the tournament and tying with Somerset’s Haley Myers for 13th place overall. DeMoe shot an 89 on day one before carding a 93 on the second day to cap her season with a strong performance on the state’s biggest prep girls golf stage.
DeMoe advanced to state by taking third at sectionals last week in Hayward, where she finished one shot in front of Myers who tied for fourth.
The Colfax junior was making her third appearance at state and improved on her previous year’s performance by six shots after tying for 18th with a 188 as a junior. DeMoe also tied for 18th with a 188 in her freshman season.
Appleton Xavier’s Clair Phakamad shot a 152 over two days to finish at eight-over and win the individual championship. La Crosse Aquinas’ Annie Balduzzi shot a 10-over 154 to take second.
Madison Edgewood won the team championship with a combined score of 659, shooting 83-over and finishing well in front of Xavier in second (719, 143-over).
Volleyball
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 0
At Rice Lake, the Mustangs were defeated by the Warriors in a Big River Conference matchup on Thursday (14-25, 16-25, 14-25).
Menomonie is the No. 14 seed in the Division 1 playoffs and will play at Wausau West on Thursday.
Durand 3, Boyceville 0
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs were swept in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Thursday.
The Bulldogs received a No. 12 seed in the Division 3 playoffs and will play at Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Colfax 3, Plum City 0
At Colfax, the Vikings earned a straight-set victory over Plum City in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference match that clinched a conference championship.
Colfax won easily over Plum City 25-4, 25-4, 25-13 with Taylor Irwin serving up the final points in set one.
Coach Meredith changed her line up a bit in the third set which allowed Plum City to stick with the Vikings early on but Kali Risler served up the final seven points to give Colfax the championship.
Kameri Meredith and Samantha Pretasky led the Vikings with eight kills apiece. Savannah Hendricks and Jozie Buchanan each added six.
Alyssa Dachel had a team-high eight aces.
Meredith led the Vikings with seven digs and Colfax got six apiece from Buchanan, Addy Olson and Irwin.
Irwin had a team-high 18 assists and Buchanan had 12.
The Vikings will play at an invitational at Altoona on Saturday before beginning postseason play next week. Colfax earned a No. 1 seed in the Division 3 playoffs and will play the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Mondovi and Durand on Thursday in Colfax.
Boyceville 3, Plum City 0
At Plum City, the Bulldogs rolled to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win (25-20, 25-19, 25-12) on Tuesday.
Jaida Peterson and Hannah Johnson each had 10 kills and Amber Retzloff had a team-high 15 assists for the Bulldogs. Kady Grambow and Retzloff had six and four aces, respectively, while Peterson had eight digs for the Bulldogs.
Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 1
At Mondovi, the Mounders fell in the second set but took the final two to close out the Buffaloes for a DSC win (25-23, 18-25, 25-26, 25-19) on Tuesday.
Morgan Radtke had a team-high 18 kills in the win while Kortnee Halgren led the team with 22 assists. McKenna Diermeier, Halgren and Qwynn Tyman each had two aces with Abigail Curry and Radtke each having seven digs.
Colfax 3, Spring Valley 0
At Spring Valley, the Vikings won a make-up contest over the Cardinals (25-17, 25-13, 25-22) on Monday.
Samantha Pretasky led Colfax with 13 kills while Savannah Henricks and Rachel Scharlau each had eight kills and Kameri Meredith and Jozie Buchanan chipped in with seven apiece in a balanced effort on offense.
Alyssa Dachel had three aces and 12 digs, while Taylor Irwin and Meredith each had 10 digs. Irwin added 14 assists while Buchanan led the team with 25 for the victorious Vikings.
Boys Soccer
Menomonie 0, Chippewa Falls 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs and Cardinals played to a scoreless tie in a Big Rivers Conference contest on Thursday.
Earlier in the week the Mustangs fell to Eau Claire Memorial 3-0 on Tuesday.
Menomonie opens the Division 2 playoffs this week. Postseason pairings were not released as of press time.
