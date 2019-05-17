DURAND — The Colfax track and field teams took home seven Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles on Tuesday at the conference championships the girls came in second overall and the boys third.
Kameri Meredith won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.31 second while Jeremy Artist was victorious in the 100 in 11.30. Luke Heidorn added a championship in the 300 hurdles finishing in 44.71 and Erica Kallstrom won the 3,200 with time of 13.02.08. In field events the Vikings swept the discus as Morgan Jensen earned a DSC title with a toss of 119 feet and Ed Hydukovich won with a distance of 131-00.
In addition the boys 1,600 relay (Luke Heidorn, Noah Heidorn, Trey Hodve and Trevor Rothbauer) finished first (3:42.87).
“We ask our kids to do so much when it comes to the conference meet,” Colfax coach Ryan Krall said. “We literally try to scrape out every single point we can to have a chance to win the meet, having kids compete in things they haven’t done all season to try and help us win. What they are willing to do at this meet for the betterment of the team is truly remarkable.”
Meredith (300 hurdles) and Artist (200) added runner-up finishes as did Emma Hurlburt (discus), Samantha Pretasky (long jump), Thomas Drees (shot put) and the boys 400 relay (Trey Hovde, Vasco Ferreira, Heidorn and Artist).
Meredith had two more top-three finishes as she came in third in the triple jump and helped the girls 400 relay (Meredith, Morgan Schleusner, Samantha Pretasky and Jayna Bowe) also come in third. Jayna Bowe (200), Jasmine Best (3,200) also finished third in their events.
Bowe (400), Schleusner (pole vault), Luke Heidorn (long jump) finished fourth and Schleusner (100), Best (1,600), Pretasky (200) and Noah Albright (discus) came in fifth.
Mondovi won the girls team title (170.5) with the Vikings (136) narrowly edging Glenwood City (134) for second. Durand took the team title on the boys side as the Panthers had a score of 156.5 with Elk Mound in second (146.5) and Colfax third (116.5). Boyceville was seventh in both the boys and girls standings.
Rian Flynn achieved a conference title for the Mounders in the 400 with a time of 52.61 as Brady Redwine came in third and Seth Hazen taking fifth in the event.
Kennedy Pritchard (100), Cade Hanson (800), Redwine (long jump), and a pair of relays — the girls 400 relay (Paige Vanschoonhoven, Sydney Simpson, Pritchard and Oliva Schreieber), boys 1,600 relay (Seth Hazen, Logan Schultz, Marquis Kasakaitas and Ethan Levra) — had runner-up finishes.
Alex Johnson (110 hurdles), Flynn (100 and 200), Hazon (3,200), the boys 3,200 relay (Seth Hazen, Lukas Wagner, Mitchell Hainstock and Jack Gabert), girls 800 relay (Vanschoonhoven, Pritchard, Schreieber and Simpson) and boys 400 relay (Dominic Hall, Luke Hanson, Spencer Wolf and Ethan Levra) took thiird. Redwine (100 and 200), Hanson (1,600), Johnson (300 hurdles) and Alana Plaszcz (800 and 3,200) were fourth in their events and Flynn (high jump), Andrew Pathos (3,200, 1,600 and 800), Logan Schultz (300 hurdles), Lizzy Lindquist (pole vault), Luke Hanson (pole vault) and Kasakaitas (long jump) were fifth.
Megan Hintzman was victorious in the pole vault clearing 8-09 to give Boyceville an event champion.
Dane Wedland (300 hurdles), Jasmine Windsor (shot put) were second and Nathaniel Chich (pole vault) took third. Wedland (110 hurdles) added a fourth place finish and Naomi Hillman (long jump) was fifth in her event.
Baseball
Boyceville 3, Elk Mound 0
At Boyceville, Connor Sempf and Trevor Hollister combined to shutout the Mounders.
Sempf tossed six innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeout and then Hollister had a clean inning with two punchouts to finish the game.
Hollister and Sempf led the offense with each collecting two hits. Sempf drove in two runs and Trent Joles had two hits, a run batted in and a run scored.
Blaze Todd struck out five in six innings of work for the Mounders. Brett Lew and Ethan Kaanta each singled offensively.
Colfax 2, Pepin/Alma 0
At Colfax, the Vikings secured a shutout win in Dunn-St. Croix play over the Eagles.
Drew Gibson tossed a complete game with six strikeout and no walks.
Bryce Sikora went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Sawyer Best drove in a run and Chris Scharlau and Jamison Flatland both scored a run.
Boys Golf
Imsande ties for fourth at Eau Claire Memorial invitational
At Eau Claire, Menomonie’s Grant Imsande tied for fourth place at an invitational hosted by the Old Abes at Wild Ridge Golf Course.
Imande shot 75 including a 36 on the front nine to tie with Hudson’s Nolan Wagner for fourth. Braden Resnick won medalist honor with a 70 for the Rice Lake with Simon Cuskey shooting a 72 for the Warriors and Max Xiong at 74 for River Falls.
Michael Maguire carded a 85 for the Mustangs as Brody Thompson shot a 90 and Conner Rose a 91.
Menomonie finished sixth with a team score of 341, three strokes back of Superior for fifth. Rice Lake won the invite at 299.
Elk Mound’s Rubenzer eighth at DSC tournament
At Mondovi, Elk Mound’s Ethan Rubenzer finished eighth at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference tournament.
Rubenzer led the Mounders with a 92, Kaitlin Schiferl carded a 95, Colton Ward finished at 100 and Marcus Kinblom 101. Elk Mound finished third as team with a score of 388 as Durand won the event at 316.
Colfax finished seventh with a score of 473. Hunter Rebak shot a 103, Tristan Lenz 112, Rylee Satter got a 128 and Tanner Nierenhauser finished at 130.
Softball
Menomonie 12-4, Eau Claire North 6-6
At Menomonie, the Mustangs split a doubleheader with the Old Abes to conclude the regular season.
Menomonie scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to turn a two run deficit into a seven run advantage of a 12-6 game one victory.
Mckenzie Bird had a home run in a 2-for-4 game with three runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the Mustangs. Maddy McLeod doubled twice, drove in two and scored twice, Megan Klass had a hit, crossed plate twice and drove in a run and Lexi Tischman plated two on a hit while scoring once.
Sydney Jacobs tossed a complete game in the circle with four strikeouts.
The Mustangs led by a run before Eau Claire Memorial scored three times to take the lead in the sixth in a game two 6-4 win for the Old Abes.
Menomonie scored three runs in the fifth to turn a 3-1 deficit into a lead.
McLeod, Jasmine Parish and Tischman each had two hits. McLeod drove in two and Parish one while McLeod, Parish and Tischman all scored a run.
Pepin/Alma 21, Colfax 7 (6 inn.)
At Colfax, the Vikings ended their regular season with a Dunn-St. Croix defeat to the Eagles.
Emmie Edwards had two hits and five runs batted in and Bailey Bradford singled three times and scored a run to lead the Colfax offense. Taylor Irwin added a hit, RBI and run scored with Josie Buchanan plating a run and scoring once. Kaitlyn Field crossed the plate twice while Torie Hill and Rachel Scharlau each scored one run.
Colfax received a No. 5 seed in the Division 3 playoffs and will travel to No.4-seeded Spooner on Tuesday.
Elk Mound 13, Durand 3 (6 inn.)
At Durand, Hailey Blaskowski blasted two home runs to propelled Elk Mound back into win column in the team’s regular season finale.
Blaskowski ended her day 3-for-3 with four runs batted in and four runs scored. Sophie Cedarblade had four hits, two runs scored and a run batted in with Issie Hollister collected three hits and knocked in three runs.
McKenna Diermeier singled twice, plated a run and crossed the plate twice while Claire Hallum had two runs scored and Hannah Larson and Orianna Horel each had a RBI. Mogan Radtke doubled and scored a run.
The Mounders scored five runs in the first before adding three more in the second and two in the third.
Elk Mound was awarded a one seed in the Division 3 postseason and it will host a regional semifinal contest on Tuesday.