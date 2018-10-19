The Colfax volleyball team swept Durand on Thursday evening in a Division 3 regional semifinal and will play for a regional championship on Saturday night.
The top-seeded Vikings (27-7) will host second-seeded Eau Claire Regis after the Ramblers defeated Elk Mound in five sets on Thursday.
Earlier in the week the Mounders bested Spring Valley in three sets (19-25, 17-25, 19-25) in the regional quarterfinals.
Wausau West 3, Menomonie 0
At Wausau, the Warriors swept the Mustangs (25-11, 25-16, 25-7) in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.
Wausau West hosts Chippewa Falls on Saturday for a regional championship.
Ladysmith 3, Boyceville 0
At Ladysmith, the Bulldogs were defeated in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal matchup by the Lumberjacks on Tuesday (22-25, 22-25, 17-25).
Boys Soccer
River Falls 2, Menomonie 1
At River Falls, the seventh-seeded Mustangs fell by one goal to the second-seeded Wildcats in a Division 2 regional semifinal.
River Falls hosts New Richmond on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.