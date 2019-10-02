COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team won in straight sets (25-14, 25-11, 25-13) for a 3-0 win over Mondovi in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Tuesday.
Samantha Pretasky and Rachel Scharlau each had 10 kills to lead Colfax (16-3, 3-0). Kameri Meredith added seven and Jozie Buchanan five.
Buchanan had a team-high four aces and 15 assists. Taylor Irwin added seven assists and Meredith six.
Meredith totaled 12 digs while Addy Olson had 10. Buchanan had six and Irwin five.
The Vikings host Durand on Thursday.
Elk Mound 3, Glenwood City 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders swept (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) Glenwood City in a Dunn-St. Croix contest.
Maggie Bartig had 11 kills to lead Elk Mound (23-11, 3-0) while Sophie Cedarblade added nine.
McKenna Diermeier had three aces and Cedarblade two. Diermeier led the Mounders with 12 digs. Hailey Blaskowski added six with Issie Hollister and Kortnee Halgren each with five.
You have free articles remaining.
Bartig, Halgren, Susan Marquardt and Tessah Tyman each had two blocks. Halgren totaled 27 assists.
Elk Mound plays at Mondovi on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Eau Claire North 2, Menomonie 1
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs dropped a one-goal Big Rivers Conference contest.
Gabe Tronnier scored the lone goal for Menomonie with assists by Isaac Jin and Angel Infante.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton had 18 saves.
Menomonie (4-8-3, 1-6-1) hosts Hudson on Thursday.
