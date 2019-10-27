GRANTSBURG — The Colfax volleyball had its season end in a Division 3 regional final 3-0 loss to Grantsburg on Saturday.
The Pirates edged the third-seeded Vikings in the first set 25-22 before a set two victory by a 25-13 score. Second-seeded Grantsburg completed the sweep by winning set three 25-21.
Kameri Meredith led the Vikings with 11 kills. Samantha Pretasky added 10 and Rachel Scharlau six.
Meredith also had a team-high 19 kills. Jozie Buchanan totaled 14 digs and Scharlau 13.
Buchanan and Taylor Irwin both had 12 assists to lead Colfax.
Scharlau had a total of three locks and Meredith and Pretasky each had two blocks.
Grantsburg advances to face No. 1 Saint Croix Falls in a sectional semifinal.
Friday
Football
Saint Croix Falls 35, Elk Mound 21
At Elk Mound, the Mounders' season ended with a loss to the Saints in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.
Fifth-seeded Saint Croix Falls outscored Elk Mound 14-0 in the second quarter to turn a 14-13 lead for the fourth-seeded Mounders into a 27-14 advantage for the Saints.
Saint Croix Falls advances to play No. 1 Northwestern.
Blaze Todd ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Quarterback Chase Rhude was 16-for-23 for 219 yards and a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ben Heath in the first quarter.
Heath caught three passes for 53 yards while Michael Jenson led the Mounders with six grabs for 75 yards and Nate Lew added four for 71.
Gabe Moschkau had a team-high 10 tackles on defense, while Ethan Levra added nine and Lew and Rhude each had seven.
