MENOMONIE — The Colfax volleyball team went 5-2 at the UW-Stout Volleyball Sprawl on Friday and Saturday to finish 10th out of 40 teams.
The Vikings began Friday during pool play with 2-0 victories over Chippewa Falls (25-23, 25-20), Clayton (25-13, 25-6) and Barron (25-23, 25-15) while suffering a 2-0 loss to Oshkosh West (25-20, 25-14).
The following day Colfax got a 2-0 win over Stevens Point (25-21, 27-25) and a 2-1 victory over Saint Croix Central (25-17, 18-25, 17-15).
In their final match of the tournament the Vikings lost 2-1 to Wausau West (22-25, 25-17, 9-15).
Kameri Meredith had 56 kills, 66 digs and 11 blocks in the two-day tournament. Sam Pretasky had 47 kills and 17 blocks and Rachel Scharlau added 38 kills and 8 blocks. Jozie Buchanan finished with 17 aces and 126 assists. Addy Olson had 52 digs.
Colfax hosts a triangular with Ellsworth and Clayton on Thursday.
Elk Mound gets four wins at sprawl
At Menomonie, the Mounders went 3-1 on Friday at a sprawl hosted at UW-Stout.
Elk Mound got 2-0 wins over Oshkosh Lourdes (25-20, 25-20) and Cadott (25-22, 25-22), and a 2-1 victory over Turtle Lake (17-25, 25-20, 16-14). The Mounders lone loss on Friday was to Eau Claire North 2-0 (25-21, 25-18).
On Saturday Elk Mound fell to Stevens Point and River Valley but earned a victory over Medford.
Elk Mound hosts a quad with Cumberland, Eau Claire Regis and Saint Croix Central on Tuesday.
Menomonie goes 1-6 at sprawl
Menomonie went 1-6 and finished 38th out of 40 teams this weekend at the UW-Stout Sprawl.
The Mustangs went 0-4 in pool play falling 2-0 to Columbus Catholic (14-25, 18-25) and Medford (14-25, 15-25). Menomonie dropped 2-1 contests to New Richmond (19-25, 25-22, 8-15) and Elmwood (19-25, 25-16, 14-16).
In bracket play Menomonie fell 2-0 to Colby (23-25, 24-26) and Clayton (20-25, 22-25). Menomonie’s one win over the weekend was against Prairie Farm as the Mustangs earned a 2-0 victory (27-25, 25-19).
Brynn Noble finished with 26 kills and McKinley Davis had 20. Setter Shelby Thornton had 62 assists and Emily Anderson finished with 51 digs with Thornton and Davis at 31.
Menomonie plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday, and is at an invitational at D.C. Everest on Saturday.
Friday
Football
Eleva-Strum 21, Colfax 14
At Strum, the Vikings had a first half lead slip away in a nonconference loss to the Cardinals.
Colfax took a 14-0 lead shortly into the second quarter but Eleva-Strum scored the final 21 points in the game.
Noah Albricht completed a 98-yard pass to Cole Kiekhafer with about two minutes left in the first for Colfax’s first score and then Albricht connected with Trey Hovde on a 49-yard touchdown pass at the 11:14 mark of the second quarter.
Eleva-Strum scored once in the second before adding two touchdowns in the third to take a lead.
Albricht finished 9-of-21 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also was picked off three time. Mitch Harmon ran for 85 yards on 23 carries and Hovde caught three passes for 79 yards. Kiekhafer ended the game with the lone 98-yard catch.
Colfax plays at Neillsville/Granton on Friday.
Clear Lake 34, Boyceville 14
At Boyceville, Clear Lake pulled away in the third quarter in a nonconference loss for the Bulldogs.
Boyceville trailed 14-6 at the break and was unable to complete the comeback after 10 third quarter points from the Warriors.
“We saw what it was like to be behind in a game this year and try to fight our way back,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. “I am proud of the way the guys fought to stay in the game.”
Connor Sempf was 9-of-16 for 97 yards passing. Brendan Sempf carried the ball nine times for 29 yards and had two receptions for 32 yards. Sempf also added an interception on defense. Tyler Dormanen caught two passes for 42 yards.
The Bulldogs fumbled five times with Clear Lake recovering on four occasions.
“This was a disappointing game in terms of tenacity,” Roemhild said. “We didn’t bring it to Clear Lake like I was expecting. Our fire was not there from pregame and it seemed like we were playing not to lose.”
Boyceville opens Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Friday when the Bulldogs host Glenwood City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.