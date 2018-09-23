The Colfax volleyball team finished a perfect 5-0 on Saturday at the Cameron invitational.
The Vikings defeated Cameron (25-23, 25-18), Boyceville (25-15, 25-12), Barron (24-26, 25-21, 15-9), Rice Lake (27-25, 25-18) and Saint Croix Falls (25-17, 25-13) en route to the unbeaten day.
“We started off the morning a little less competitive than we should have,” Colfax coach Pam Meredith said. “In the middle of the first set against Barron (our second match) we were down 4-12 and I took a time out and reminded the players we were in this tournament to see how we compare to other teams in our sectional and that we needed to compete at a higher level. The Vikings went back on the floor and fought hard to come back in set one and almost pulled it off but lost 24-26. We carried that momentum into the next two sets, won the match and competed like we were on a mission the rest of the day.
“It is that kind of intensity and drive that we would like to see every time we step on the floor from the first whistle to the last.”
Kameri Meredith led the way for Colfax with 42 kills while Samantha Pretasky added 24. Jozie Buchanan had 10 aces while Alyssa Dachel and Taylor Irwin led the team in digs with 53 and 43, respectively and Buchanan had 59 assists for the day.
Colfax improved to 17-5 on the season.
Girls Golf
Menomonie third at BRC tourney
At Tanglewood Greens, the Mustangs took third at the Big Rivers Conference tournament on Friday.
Menomonie finished with a team score of 394 as River Falls (372) and Eau Claire Memorial (377) took the top two spots in the team standings.
Taylor Bistodeau finished with a 90 to tie for fifth place individually with River Falls’ Makaylin Harer. Mackenzie Maguire shot a 92 to take seventh while Hailey Gilgenbach and Olivia Steinmetz each finished with 106s to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Lexi Meade and Eau Claire North’s Sidney Brown each shot a 78 to tie for the top spot in the individual standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.