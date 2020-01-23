ELK MOUND — A sound defensive effort by the Colfax girls basketball team kept the Vikings unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play following a 46-30 victory over Elk Mound on Thursday.
The Vikings (12-2, 8-0) built a 27-14 first half lead on the way to their fourth straight win.
Rachel Scharlau scored a game-high 19 points for Colfax. Jayna Bowe added eight and Morgan Schleusner scored five.
Elk Mound (7-4, 4-3) was led by 11 points from Tori Blaskowski. Sophie Cedarblade added nine and Hailey Blaskowski seven.
Elk Mound hosts Boyceville on Friday before a nonconference game at home against Altoona on Monday. Colfax is back in action on Tuesday when the Vikings host Elmwood/Plum City.
Boyceville 57, Elmwood/Plum City 43
At Elmwood, the Bulldogs raced out to a big halftime lead in a Dunn-St. Croix victory over the Wolves.
Boyceville led 36-23 at the break to carry itself to victory as Elmwood/Plum City (6-7, 3-5) played nearly even in the second half.
Emma Ouellette scored 20 points and pulled down four rebounds to lead Boyceville (4-8, 2-6). Mya Lagerstrom added 13 points and Tyra Kostman had nine with four rebounds. Naomi Hillman had team-high five boards, while adding eight points.
Boyceville had a contest at Elk Mound on Friday and the Bulldogs return to the court when they host Clear Lake on Monday in a nonconference game.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 18
At Colfax, the Raptors won a Heart O'North Conference dual.
Picking up pinfall victories for Bloomer/Colfax were Mitch Harmon (170), Colin Bohl (182), Brison Tuschl (106), Alex Poirier (120) and Isaac LaGesse (126). Sawyer Best earned a technical fall win at 132 pounds and Bowen Rothbauer won his 160 match by decision.
Bloomer/Colfax wrestles at Shell Lake on Saturday.
Boys Hockey
Chippewa Falls 10, Menomonie 0
At Chippewa Falls, eight goals allowed in the second period downed the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference matchup with the Cardinals
Justice Szotkowski made 26 saves in goal for Menomonie (3-12, 0-8). Chippewa Falls (12-4, 5-3) outshot the Mustangs 36-23.
Menomonie hosts River Falls on Tuesday.
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
At Black River Falls, the Sabers fell in a nonconference matchup.
Black River Falls (5-8-0) scored one goal in each period of the victory.
Caroline O'Dell made 21 saves in goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-9-2).
The Sabers play at St. Croix Valley on Tuesday.
