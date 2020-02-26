2-25 Prep Roundup: DeMarce's overtime goal lifts Menomonie boys hockey to win over top-ranked Baldwin-Woodville

BALDWIN — Zach DeMarce's goal 38 seconds into overtime gave the Menomonie boys hockey team a 3-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville in a Division 2 sectional semifinal contest on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Mustangs advance to the sectional final where they will play the winner of Thursday's matchup between No. 2 River Falls and No. 3 Somerset.

Menomonie (8-17) was forced to come back from 2-0 deficit to force overtime before netting the game winner.

The Blackhawks started the scoring with a goal about nine minutes in the game. After Baldwin-Woodville (13-9-4) went up by two with 4:32 left in the second period, the Mustang quickly responded.

DeMarce assisted on a Kaleb Miller score just 31 seconds after Menomonie had fallen behind by two. Menomonie was unable to even the score until late in the third period as Trent Weber netted the equalizer with 4:17 remaining in the game.

"The boys just played super hard and have come together as a team the last four weeks," Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said. "They understand that they need to play for each other. I just keep repeating 'have pride have heart and play as a team, you guys can accomplish anything,' and they've taken that message and they put it together on the ice these last four weeks and it's just been unbelievable."