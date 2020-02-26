2-25 Prep Roundup: DeMarce's overtime goal lifts Menomonie boys hockey to win over top-ranked Baldwin-Woodville

BALDWIN — Zach DeMarce's goal 38 seconds into overtime gave the Menomonie boys hockey team a 3-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville in a Division 2 sectional semifinal contest on Tuesday.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs advance to the sectional final where they will play the winner of Thursday's matchup between No. 2 River Falls and No. 3 Somerset.
Menomonie (8-17) was forced to come back from 2-0 deficit to force overtime before netting the game winner.
The Blackhawks started the scoring with a goal about nine minutes in the game. After Baldwin-Woodville (13-9-4) went up by two with 4:32 left in the second period, the Mustang quickly responded.
DeMarce assisted on a Kaleb Miller score just 31 seconds after Menomonie had fallen behind by two. Menomonie was unable to even the score until late in the third period as Trent Weber netted the equalizer with 4:17 remaining in the game.
"The boys just played super hard and have come together as a team the last four weeks," Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said. "They understand that they need to play for each other. I just keep repeating 'have pride have heart and play as a team, you guys can accomplish anything,' and they've taken that message and they put it together on the ice these last four weeks and it's just been unbelievable."
Goalie Thomas Isenberger saved 34 shots in the win.
With the win Menomonie avenged an earlier 9-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Feb. 1. Menomonie won it's final two regular season contests and has now recorded four straight wins. The Mustangs hadn't won back-to-back games until the last two games of the regular season and they now sit one win away from a trip to the Division 2 state tournament.
"I told the guys with the last couple regular season games we needed to use as a tool to get ready for our next season which was playoffs and they've done just that," Ellis said.
Boys Basketball
Chippewa Falls 70, Menomonie 39
At Menomonie, the Mustangs weren't able to keep pace in the second half with the Big Rivers Conference champion Cardinals.
Chippewa Falls (17-4, 10-1) scored eight of the first nine points out of the break to expand upon a 27-22 lead.
Menomonie (9-13, 2-10) had taken an early lead as the Mustangs jumped ahead 16-10 after DeVauntaye Parker drilled a 3-pointer about eight minutes into the contest.
The Cardinals would come back with a 17-6 run before outscoring the Mustangs 43-17 in the second half.
Noah Feddersen led Menomonie with 12 points and Davis Barthen added 10.
Chippewa Falls was led by 20 points from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt.
The Mustangs open the Division 2 postseason next Tuesday as No. 7 Menomonie hosts No. 10 La Crosse Logan. The Mustangs defeated the Loggers on Dec. 17 by a 64-58 score in Menomonie.
Girls Basketball Regionals
Boyceville 64, Cumberland 58
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs edged the Beavers in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal contest.
The No. 7-seeded Bulldogs play at No. 2 Unity on Friday.