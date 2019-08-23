LAKE MILLS — A halftime deficit became a convincing win for the Menomonie football team in a season-opening win.
Down by three at the break the Mustangs scored 27 unanswered points during the second half in a 34-10 victory at Lake Mills on Thursday.
Devauntaye Parker scored twice on 11 carries totaling 71 rushing yards for Menomonie. Thomas Poplawski had a team-high 87 yards on the ground while also adding a score.
Tyler Werner and Brooks Brewer also found their way into the end zone in the fourth quarter as Menomonie scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground. Ryan Kahl tossed a 23-yard pass to Brock Thornton for the only offense out of the passing game on the night for the Mustangs.
The Menomonie defense forced three interceptions as Lake Mills’ quarterback Adam Moen threw for 143 yards on 19 completions in 36 attempts.
Parker’s touchdown with six minutes left in the first quarter put the Mustangs up early but the L-Cats added 10 points in the second quarter to lead at the half.
Menomonie gained back the lead with a little more than five minutes to play in the third as Parker added his second rushing touchdown of the night. Then Poplawski added on less than two minutes later as Menomonie led 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Menomonie has its home opener next Thursday as the Mustangs takes on visiting Holmen.
Girls Swimming
Menomonie’s Smith, Greenwood take second, third in dive at Wisconsin Rapids
At Wisconsin Rapids, Mia Smith placed second and Melody Greenwood took third in diving at the season-opening invitational for the Mustangs.
Smith scored a 145.6 to edge her teammate’s score of 145.25. Alexis Kohnke finished in seventh in her first varsity diving event.
The Mustangs came in seventh as a team with a score of 235. Waunakee took the team title at the meet with a 522.
Kinsey Singerhouse was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley.
“Kinsey is always working hard, last year coming into her freshmen year she had high expectations and an overall good season, however seeing her times today, the coaches are even more excited for this season,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said of Singerhouse.
Also with fourth-place finishes were Greenwood in the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay team of Molly Smith, Sydney Dickman, Shannon Mason and Greenwood.
Molly Smith in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Helayna Brown, Dickman, Singerhouse and Greenwood took sixth.
Liljedahl said Mason, Emma Rood, Samantha Brown, Dickman and Mia Smith did a good job of stepping into spots in the lineup and performing well in the season-opening event.
“These ladies showed the coaches that they have what it takes to fill in and step up to these spots,” Liljedahl said. “They had amazing times, and some even earned new personal bests.”
Monday
Girls Golf
Colfax’s DeMoe second at Eau Claire North invite
At Eau Claire, Colfax’s Abby DeMoe shot an 82 to tie for second at the Husky Invite hosted by Eau Claire North.
Morgan Schleneusner shot a 92 to finish sixth for the Vikings.
Menomonie finished seventh as a team with a score of 461. Olivia Steinmetz carded a 104 to lead the Mustangs. Carli Dahms finished at 109, Kira Nevin shot a 118 and Lauren McNally ended her day with a 130.
River Falls shot a 377 to finish first as a team. Hannah Harper won medalist honors for the Wildcats with a 79.
