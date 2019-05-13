ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound baseball team earned a walkoff win in a 4-3 victory over Mondovi on Friday afternoon in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Ryan Bohl scored on an error in the seventh to knock off the Buffaloes for the win.
Blaze Todd struck out five in six innings and James Janovich got the win with a scoreless inning of relief.
Nate Lew had a hit and scored twice and Chase Rhude added a hit and run batted in.
Mondovi got a home run from Jackson Falkner.
Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 1
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs dropped a Dunn-St. Croix game to the Cardinals in battle at the top of the conference.
Spring Valley scored a run in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie before adding an insurance run in the fifth.
Boyceville’s lone run came by the long ball as Trent Joles lifted a home run in the first inning.
Jaden Reismer added a double and Trevor Hollistor and Logan Knudtson each added singles.
Santana Schlegel had eight strikeouts for Spring Valley in six innings on the mound.
Softball
Elk Mound 10, Mondovi (6 inn.)
At Elk Mound, the Mounders Clare Hallum held the Buffaloes to three hits in a complete game.
Hallum walked one and struck out four.
Elk Mound scored four runs in the first and two apiece in the third and fourth innings. The Mounders added a run in both the second and sixth.
Hailey Blaskowski was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Abigail Curry drove in three runs and scored twice in a two-hit performance. Hallum and Issie Hollister added two hits apiece while Hallum scored three runs and Hollister two. Morgan Radtke doubled and drove in two.