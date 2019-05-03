ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound baseball team scored the first eight runs in an 8-1 win over Colfax on Monday in Dunn-St. Croix Conference competition.
Elk Mound opened the scoring with a run in the third before adding three in the fifth and four in the sixth. Colfax plated a run in the top of the seventh.
Brett Lew, Chase Rhude, Cole Steinhorst and Blaze Todd each had a double for the Mounders while Rhude and Ethan Kaanta had two hits apiece. Nate Lew and Kaanta scored two runs each and Brett Lew and Todd each drove in three runs.
Todd earned the complete-game victory on the hill, striking out five while allowing one earned run on four hits in seven innings.
Chris Scharlau had a hit and drew a walk for the Vikings with Drew Gibson driving in one run.
Boyceville 5, Durand 3
At Boyceville, three runs in the bottom of the fifth pushed the Bulldogs past the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix contest.
Trett Joles scored two runs while Walker Retz and Connor Sempf each drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
Retz also pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win on the mound, striking out nine while walking one.
Softball
Elk Mound 3-4, Colfax 1-0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders took two in a DSC doubleheader by scores of 3-1 and 4-0
Elk Mound answered a first-inning Colfax run with three of their own in the top of the third in game one.
Bailey Bradford had a hit and scored the lone run for the Vikings to stake her team to an early lead.
Issie Hollister, McKenna Diermeier and Kallee Rhude each had a double for the Mounders while Diermeier, Sophie Cedarblade and Clare Hallum scored one run apiece in the win.
Hallum struck out four in five innings to earn the win while Jozie Buchanan had a strikeout while allowing three unearned runs in defeat.
The Mounders scored two runs apiece in the first and second inning in a 4-0 victory in the second game. Diermeier homered, scored twice and drove in two while Orianna Horel added a pair of hits for Elk Mound.
Hallum was strong in the second game as well, striking out two in five innings.
Durand 8, Boyceville 5
At Boyceville, the Panthers bested the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix action.
Jaida Peterson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for Boyceville. Amber Retzloff drew four walks, Libby Bygd drove in two and Hannah Johnson had a hit and an RBI.
Boyceville scored three in the first to jump out to a 3-1 lead before the Panthers added three in the second and fourth innings.
