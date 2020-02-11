ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound boys basketball dropped a close 61-58 nonconference game to Black River Falls on Monday.
The Mounders (9-8) trailed 26-21 at the break and its 37 second half points weren't quite enough to pull off a victory.
Ryan Bohl had a team-high 13 points. Ben Heath scored 10, Cade Hanson had nine and Blaze Todd added eight.
Trey Cowley led all scorers with 22 points for Black River Falls (11-7).
Elk Mound travels to Glenwood City on Thursday.
Cadott 64, Boyceville 55
At Boyceville, the Hornets pulled away from the Bulldogs in the second half of a nonconference matchup.
Boyceville took a 25-22 lead into the break but Cadott (4-11) outscored the Bulldogs 42-30 after halftime.
Logan Knudtson scored 18 points and Brendan Sempf added 17 to lead the Bulldogs (4-12).
Boyceville hosts Durand on Thursday.
Turtle Lake 71, Colfax 50
At Colfax, the Vikings were defeated by the Lakers in a nonconference contest.
Ed Hydukovich scored 17 points for Colfax (11-7). Drew Gibson added eight and Zach Rindy scored seven.
Brendan Strenke led all scorers with 27 points for Turtle Lake (13-3).
The Vikings host Mondovi on Thursday.
