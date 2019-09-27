DURAND — The Elk Mound boys cross country team had five of the top 23-finishes on the way to a team championship on Thursday at the Durand Invitational.
Lukas Wagner finished in fourth place to lead the way for the Mounders, who ended the day with 69 points to beat Ellsworth (93) for first. Seth Hazen was seventh, Andrew Pathos and Ian Hazen were 17th and 18th, respectively, and Trae Schaefer was 23rd for Elk Mound.
Boyceville took eighth as a team (236), led by Steven Rasmussen in 16th place and Nathan Corr in 19th. Colfax finished in 14th place as a team (326), led by Noah Heidorn (36th) and Dennis Sonnentag (45th).
The Elk Mound girls were seventh (214) while Colfax was eighth (224) and Boyceville finished 13th (307) as Durand (42) won the team title.
Olivia Schreiber (31st) was the top finisher for the Mounders, followed by Kyra Hadenfeldt (47th), Rosie Kaminski (48th) and Kirstin Martinson (49th). Ansley Olson came home 15th to lead the Vikings, with Molly Heidorn 57th, Emilee Burcham-Scofield 58th and Juelia Berger 60th.
Emma Gruenhagen (39th) and Naomi Hillman (62nd) led Boyceville.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 6, River Falls 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs picked up Big Rivers Conference dual victory over the Wildcats.
The Mustangs won all four of their singles matchups to go with a pair of doubles victory.
No. 1 Olivia Leipnitz (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Emma Hastings (4-6, 6-3, 10-4), No. 3 Haley Hastings (6-0, 6-1) and No. 4 Olivia Klass (6-0, 6-1) all were victorious in singles competition.
Ava Zaborske and Kierce Hemauer won their doubles matchup at No. 2 by a 6-0, 7-5 while Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufmann won their No. 3 doubles contest 6-1, 6-4.
Menomonie competes in the Big Rivers Conference championships on Saturday at Eau Claire North.
Boys Soccer
River Falls 9, Menomonie 0
At River Falls, the Wildcats shut out the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Gage Espanet scored four goals and assisted on two others for River Falls.
Menomonie (4-7-3, 1-5-1) returns to action on Tuesday at Eau Claire North.
Volleyball
Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Huskies swept the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Menomonie hosts Medford next Thursday.
Clear Lake 3, Colfax 1
At Colfax, the Vikings fell to the Warriors.
The Vikings (20-6) host Mondovi on Tuesday.