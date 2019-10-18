SPRING VALLEY — The Elk Mound boys cross country team had four runners finish in the top five as the Mounders rolled to a conference title at the Dunn-St. Croix championship on Thursday.
Cade Hanson came in second overall with a time of 17 minutes, 48.1 seconds. Lukas Wagner was in third, Ian Hazen finished fourth and Andre Pathos came in fifth.
Seth Hazen took seventh to round out the scoring runners for Elk Mound as the Mounders raced away with a team title with a score of 21. Second place Spring Valley had a score of 72.
Elk Mound also got an 11th-place finish from Aiden Schiferl while Trae Schaefer finished 14th.
Durand's Parker Schneider won individually with a time of 17:20.6.
Boyceville finished in fourth as team with a score of 105.
Steven Rasmussen led the Bulldogs with a 12th-place finish while Nathan Corr was right behind coming in 13th.
Brian Johnson finished 23rd, Cade Klefstad was 28th and Kaiden Standaert took 31st
Colfax came in sixth as a group with a score of 147.
Noah Heidorn came in 20th to lead the Vikings. Dennis Sonnentag was 24th, Jadent Buchholz finished 39th, Luke Blanchard took 42nd and Ashton Yarrington came in 47th.
Elk Mound will be back on the course next Saturday at a Division 2 sectional at Colby.
Both the Vikings and Bulldogs will also be in action next Saturday as Boyceville hosts a Division 3 sectional that will have Colfax in attendance.
Colfax's Heidorn wins DSC girls race
At Spring Valley, Molly Heidorn won the girls race to lead Colfax.
The freshman completed the race in 20:35.4 to edged Glenwood City's Bella Simmons (20:59.9).
Colfax finished third in the team standings with a score of 83 as the Hilltoppers won the conference championship with a score of 26.
Aynsley Olson finished ninth for the Vikings as Jasmine best was 16th, Emilee Burcham-Scofield took 33rd and Juelia Berger was 35th.
Elk Mound took fifth as a team with a score of 111.
Kristin Martinson led the Mounders by taking 18th. Rosie Kaminski was 24th, while Kyra Hadenfeldt took 25th, Aleya Hadenfeldt was 29th and Taya Schaefer came in 30th.
Boyceville finished with a score of 146 to come in sixth.
The Bulldogs were led by Emma Gruenhagen in 15th. Naomi Hillmann was 31st, Haylie Rasmussen came in 39th, Noelle Whelldon finished 40th and Emma Chich was 61st.