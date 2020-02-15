DURAND — The Elk Mound girls basketball team edged Durand 45-44 in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest to move into second place in the standings.
Taya Schaefer had 19 points to lead the Mounders. Stella Rhude added 13 and Sophie Cedarblade had seven.
"It was a very entertaining high school basketball game," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "Our girls found a way to get the win. We keep battling the whole night, and made enough defensive stops down the stretch. I am proud of their efforts."
McKenna Hurlburt led all scorers with 20 points for Durand (12-8, 9-4).
Elk Mound returns to the court on Monday with a nonconference contest at Eau Claire Regis.
Colfax 54, Boyceville 19
At Boyceville, the Vikings remain unbeaten in the Dunn-St. Croix with a victory over the Bulldogs.
Colfax (18-2, 13-0) held a six point lead at the break but ran away with the win by outscoring Boyceville 38-8 in the second half.
Kameri Meredith had 18 points to lead Colfax (). Rachel Scharlau added 11 and Taylor Irwin scored eight.
Ana Evenson led Boyceville (7-13, 4-9) with seven points with Jensine Boesl adding six.
Boyceville hosts Amery on Monday, while Colfax travels to Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday for a clash between top-ranked teams. The Mustangs are the third ranked team in Division 4 in the latest WisSports.net poll, while the Vikings are fifth.
Gymnastics
Menomonie second at final BRC triangular
At Eau Claire, Melody Greenwood won the floor exercise to lead the Mustangs to a second place finish in their final Big Rivers Conference triangular of the season.
Menomonie finished with a score of 124.750 as Eau Claire North/Memorial won the meet at 130:350. Hudson took third at 94.450.
Greenwood scored a 9.125 in the floor exercise to top the standings as teammate Chloe Oehler finished in a tie for third in the event with a score of 8.800.
Greenwood placed third in all-around at 32.825. Hudson's Emily Warren won the all-around title (34.400) with Eau Claire's Maddie Weber in second (34.025).
Greenwood placed fourth in the balance beam, fifth in the vault and sixth in the uneven bars.
Oehler was seventh all-around while Alexa Cummings took ninth and Alexis Anderson finished 10th.
Oehler was sixth in the vault, ninth in uneven bars and 11th in balance beam.
Anderson led the Mustangs with a third place finish in the balance beam (8.300), while Cummings had a team-high score on the uneven bars to take fourth (7.900).
"Individually our varsity competitors did well, they worked more as a team and were able to score one of their higher scores of the season," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. "We are looking forward to the conference competition next Saturday. We are hoping to place third, and have at least one individual in the top five of each event."
The Big Rivers championships are at Eau Claire Memorial next Saturday, Feb. 22.
