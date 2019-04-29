SPRING VALLEY — Fourteen runs in the first inning and six more in the second were more than enough for the Elk Mound softball team on Friday in a 20-1 win over Spring Valley.
The Mounders pounded 12 hits with five different players registering two hits and drew six walks in the offensive explosion.
McKenna Diermeier homered, doubled, scored three runs and drove in three while Morgan Radtke had two hits including a triple to go with her three runs batted in and two runs scored. Hailey Blaskowski was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Clare Hallum had four runs batted in as a part of her 2-for-3 performance and Kallee Rhude was 2-for-3 with four RBIs as well.
Sophie Cedarblade threw all three innings in the circle for the Mounders, striking out four.
Colfax 11, Durand 6
At Durand, a seven-run seventh gave the Vikings a lift in a win over the Panthers.
Bailey Bradford had a double among her three hits and scored a pair of runs while driving one in for the Vikings. Kaitlyn Field finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and batted in and Taylor Irwin was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and two walks.
Jozie Buchanan struck out seven while allowing one earned run in her complete-game victory.
Boyceville 4, Mondovi 1
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs scored three times in the fifth inning to overtake Mondovi in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Trailing 1-0, Boyceville plated three runs in the fifth and added some insurance in the sixth as pitcher Hannah Johnson held the Buffaloes to one run over seven innings in the circle. Johnson allowed four hits and struck out two.
Emma Ouellette and Johnson each collected two hits offensively. Ouellete tripled and scored a run.
Ella Holden had two runs batted in.
Baseball
La Crosse Logan 10, Menomonie 2
At Menomonie, the Rangers scored the final 10 runs in a nonconference win over the Mustangs.
Kaleb Miller had three hits for the Mustangs while Briggs Richartz and Jake Ebert each drove in a run.
Logan scored five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth before adding single tallies in the sixth and seventh.
Spring Valley 10, Elk Mound 4
At Spring Valley, the Cardinals topped the Mounders in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
Nate Lew and Brett Lew each finished 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the way for Elk Mound. James Javanovich and Blaze Todd each had a double and Nate Lew tripled for the Mounders.
Spring Valley scored three runs in the first inning and added four in the third and three in the fourth.