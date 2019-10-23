{{featured_button_text}}

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound volleyball team got an opening round win in the Division 3 postseason after a 3-0 victory over Brookwood Tuesday.

Elk Mound got a 25-12 win in set one, defeated the Falcons 25-19 in set two and completed the sweep with a 25-13 victory in set three.

The No. 5-seeded Mounders travel to Cashton on Thursday to match up with the fourth-seeded Eagles in a regional semifinal.

Colfax 3, Glenwood City 0

At Colfax, the Vikings got a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the Hilltoppers.

Colfax was dominant over its fellow Dunn-St. Croix Conference team with set wins of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-14.

The Vikings advance to a regional semifinal contest on Thursday when No. 3 Colfax hosts No. 6 Cameron.

Phillips 3, Boyceville 0

At Phillips, the Bulldogs had their season come to a close with Division 3 regional quarterfinal defeat to the Loggers.

Phillips escaped the first set with a 27-25 victory over Boyceville and edged the Bulldogs 25-22 in set two. The Loggers completed the sweep in set three 25-19.

No. 4 Phillips advances to play No. 5 Unity.

Boys Soccer Regionals

Holmen 8, Menomonie 1

At Holmen, the sixth-seeded Mustangs had their season end with a Division 2 regional semifinal loss to the Vikings.

No. 3 Holmen advances to play No. 2 New Richmond.

The Mustangs end the year with a 4-15-3 mark.

