ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound volleyball team got an opening round win in the Division 3 postseason after a 3-0 victory over Brookwood Tuesday.
Elk Mound got a 25-12 win in set one, defeated the Falcons 25-19 in set two and completed the sweep with a 25-13 victory in set three.
The No. 5-seeded Mounders travel to Cashton on Thursday to match up with the fourth-seeded Eagles in a regional semifinal.
Colfax 3, Glenwood City 0
At Colfax, the Vikings got a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the Hilltoppers.
Colfax was dominant over its fellow Dunn-St. Croix Conference team with set wins of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-14.
The Vikings advance to a regional semifinal contest on Thursday when No. 3 Colfax hosts No. 6 Cameron.
Phillips 3, Boyceville 0
At Phillips, the Bulldogs had their season come to a close with Division 3 regional quarterfinal defeat to the Loggers.
Phillips escaped the first set with a 27-25 victory over Boyceville and edged the Bulldogs 25-22 in set two. The Loggers completed the sweep in set three 25-19.
No. 4 Phillips advances to play No. 5 Unity.
Boys Soccer Regionals
Holmen 8, Menomonie 1
At Holmen, the sixth-seeded Mustangs had their season end with a Division 2 regional semifinal loss to the Vikings.
No. 3 Holmen advances to play No. 2 New Richmond.
The Mustangs end the year with a 4-15-3 mark.