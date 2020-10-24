Prep Roundup: Elk Mound's Hazen advances to Division 2 state cross country championships after taking second at Barron sectional

BARRON — Elk Mound sophomore Ian Hazen punched his ticket to the Division 2 state cross country championships on Saturday by taking second place at the Barron sectional.

Hazen completed the course with a time of 17 minutes, 2.9 seconds to finish behind only Osecola's Quinn McDonald (16:59.3) in the race standings.

Hazen earned the first of five individual qualifying positions that go to runners not a part of a state qualifying team. St. Croix Central's Jakob Eggen (third), Barron's Marcus Peterson (fourth), Bloomer's Lucas Anderson (sixth) and St. Croix Central's Cougar Holder (seventh) were the other individual qualifiers.

Osceola won the team title with 29 points, followed by Northwestern with 52.

Earlier in the week Hazen finished fourth to move on out of a Division 2 sub-sectional in Somerset.

Hazen was fourth with a time of 17:11.43 as St. Croix Central’s Cougar Holder won the race in 16:52.48.