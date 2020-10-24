Prep Roundup: Elk Mound's Hazen advances to Division 2 state cross country championships after taking second at Barron sectional

BARRON — Elk Mound sophomore Ian Hazen punched his ticket to the Division 2 state cross country championships on Saturday by taking second place at the Barron sectional.
Hazen completed the course with a time of 17 minutes, 2.9 seconds to finish behind only Osecola's Quinn McDonald (16:59.3) in the race standings.
Hazen earned the first of five individual qualifying positions that go to runners not a part of a state qualifying team. St. Croix Central's Jakob Eggen (third), Barron's Marcus Peterson (fourth), Bloomer's Lucas Anderson (sixth) and St. Croix Central's Cougar Holder (seventh) were the other individual qualifiers.
Osceola won the team title with 29 points, followed by Northwestern with 52.
Earlier in the week Hazen finished fourth to move on out of a Division 2 sub-sectional in Somerset.
Hazen was fourth with a time of 17:11.43 as St. Croix Central’s Cougar Holder won the race in 16:52.48.
Aiden Schiferl finished ninth for the Mounders, just missing advancing to Saturday’s sectional in Barron. Trae Schaefer (12th), Carter Sundeen (26th) and Caleb Beskow (31st) were the other scoring runners for the boys team as the Mounders were fifth with 82 team points. Bloomer (64) and Altoona (69) were first and second, respectively, in the team standings.
Thursday
Girls Swimming
Hudson 106, Menomonie 76
At Menomonie, the Mustangs won five events in a Big Rivers dual against the Raiders.
Melody Greenwood (50-yard freestyle), Kate Westphal (100 butterfly) and Kinsey Singerhouse (100 backstroke) each earned firsts in individual competition. The 200 freestyle relay team of Westphal, Shannon Moore, Singerhouse and Greenwood was victorious, as was the 400 freestyle relay team of Helayna Brown, Tessa Thompson, Madeline Bailey and Mia Smith.
Westphal (200 freestyle) and Smith (100 freestyle) had second-place finishes individually while the 400 freestyle team of Amya Urriola, Samantha Brown, Sydney Dickman and Rhiannon Vanyo was also second.
Volleyball
Glenwood City 3, Colfax 0
At Colfax, the third-seeded Hilltoppers defeated the second-seeded Vikings in a Division 3 regional semifinal (25-17, 25-11, 25-16).
Boys Soccer
New Richmond over Menomonie, forfeit
The third-seeded Tigers earned a forfeit win over the sixth-seeded Mustangs.
Wednesday
Volleyball
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 0
At Rice Lake, the third-seeded Warriors topped the sixth-seeded Mustangs in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal (25-13, 25-15, 25-20).
Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 2
At Boyceville, the fifth-seeded Cardinals earned a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (25-23, 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 12-15).
Tuesday
Volleyball
Altoona 3, Elk Mound 2
At Altoona, the fourth-seeded Rails rallied past the fifth-seeded Mounders in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 12-25, 13-25).
