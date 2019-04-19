SPRING VALLEY — Five runs in the top of the seventh inning helped the Boyceville baseball team earn an 8-3 victory over Spring Valley on Thursday in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Connor Sempf had two of his team’s seven hits and two runs batted in for the Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0). Nick Litomsky drove in two while Trett Joles tripled and Brenden Sempf scored three runs in the victory.
Walker Retz pitched four scoreless inning of relief to earn the win on the mound, striking out six batters.
Mondovi 7, Elk Mound 6
At Mondovi, the Mounders scored five runs in the sixth to tie the game before the Buffaloes plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.
Chase Rhude was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in for Elk Mound. Ethan Kaanta doubled and drove in one while Nate Lew, Ryan Bohl and Cole Steinhorst each had an RBI for the Mounders (1-2, 1-1).
Mondovi scored three runs in the second and fourth innings to take a 6-1 lead prior to the sixth-run top of the sixth.
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire North 1, Menomonie 0
At Eau Claire, a single goal was the difference in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
A goal by Sydnie Steinmetz in the 37th minute was the difference for the Huskies.