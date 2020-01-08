ELMWOOD — The Elk Mound boys basketball team pushed past Elmwood/Plum City with a big second half to defeat the Wolves 64-50 in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest on Tuesday.
Five players scored in double figures as the Mounders (3-5, 2-1) outscored Elmwood/Plum City 34-18 after halftime after trailing by two at the break.
Ben Health and Nate Lew each had 12 points to lead Elk Mound in scoring. Michael Jenson added 11, while both Ryan Bohl and Blaze Todd contributed 10.
Bohl added four rebounds, five assists and two steals and Lew collected seven steals along with five boards and three assists. Cade Hanson had five steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Dayne Whipple and Basil Gilles each had 11 points for Elmwood/Plum City (3-4, 1-2).
Elk Mound hosts Glenwood City on Friday.
Medford 63, Menomonie 60
At Medford, the Mustangs dropped a nonconference game to the Raiders.
Menomonie (4-6) held a 31-28 advantage before Medford outscored the Mustangs by six after the break.
Davis Barthen led Menomonie with 21 points. Noah Feddersen added eight, while Ethan Wurtzel and Brock Thornton both had seven.
Medford (8-2) was led by 22 points from Peyton Kuhn.
Menomonie plays at Hudson on Friday.
Colfax 71, Glenwood City 47
At Colfax, the Vikings stayed unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix play with a win over the Hilltoppers.
Colfax (5-2, 3-0) was able to pull away with a 39-24 advantage after halftime as the Vikings went into the break leading by nine.
Cole Seehaver led all scorers with 20 points as Drew Gibson added 15 and Ed Hydukovich 12. Zach Rindy and Noah Heidorn each had six.
Glenwood City (0-8, 0-3) was led by 10 points from Drew Olson.
Colfax plays at Mondovi on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Holmen 47, Menomonie 43
At Menomonie, the Mustangs second half comeback fell short in a loss to the Vikings.
Menomonie outscore Holmen 28-23 after the break to make things close after a nine point deficit at halftime.
Helen Chen had a team-high 11 points for the Mustangs (4-8). Emma Mommsen added 10 and Shelby Thornton seven.
Holmen (6-3) was led by 23 points from Ellie Kline.
You have free articles remaining.
Menomonie hosts Hudson on Friday.
Elk Mound 51, Saint Croix Central 40
At Elk Mound, the Mounders earned their sixth consecutive win in a nonconference matchup with the Panthers.
Tori Blaskowski led Elk Mound (6-1) with 16 points as Olivia Schreiber and Taya Schaefer each added nine. Hailey Blaskowski scored eight points.
Morgan Siler led Saint Croix Central (0-10) with 21 points.
The Mounders return to the court on Thursday when they host Mondovi.
Prairie Farm 64, Boyceville 43
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs fell in a nonconference contest to the Panthers.
Tyra Kostman led Boyceville (2-6) with 13 points with Kady Grambo adding 12.
Makaylin Christenson had 18 points to lead Prairie Farm (7-1).
Boyceville hosts Spring Valley on Thursday.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
At Chippewa Falls, the Sabers fell to the Fusion in a Big Rivers Conference encounter.
Addie Frenette scored in the second period for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (4-7-1, 0-2-0) on an assist from Joey Schemenauer and Alexa Wickland.
St. Croix Valley (10-4-0, 2-0-0) scored twice in the first period before adding two more goals in the third.
Haley Frank made 31 saves for the Sabers.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Viroqua on Friday in Menomonie.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 11, Menomonie 0
At Hudson, the Mustangs were shut out in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
The Raiders (9-3, 3-1) jumped ahead with four goals in the first period before adding five in the second.
Goalie Justice Szotkowski had 28 saves for the Mustangs.
Menomonie (3-9, 0-5) returns to the ice at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Wrestling
Cadott 57, Boyceville 22
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs lost a dual to the Hornets.
Trett Joles and Tyler Dormanen both got pinfall victories for the Bulldogs. Joles won at 182 pounds over Gavin Tegels in one minute, 40 seconds, while Dormanen won at 152 in 2:24 over Cole Pfeiffer.
Josiah Berg at 126 defeated Kaleb Sonnentag by a 12-2 major decision.
Boyceville returns to the mat on Thursday at Mondovi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.