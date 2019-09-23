MAUSTON — The Menomonie boys soccer team got a 4-0 over Mauston on Saturday at a triangular hosted by the Golden Eagles.
The Mustangs had four different players find the back of the net as Isaac Jin, Shane Drazkowski, Cole Witucki and Alejandro Landaver each scored.
Landaver, Xander Reidmann and Gabe Tronnier added assists.
Jonathan Fenton secured eight saves for the Mustangs.
Menomonie 0, Tomah 0
At Mauston, the Mustangs and Timberwolves played to a tie in a nonconference game.
Fenton recorded 12 saves in goal.
The Mustangs hosted Chippewa Falls on Tuesday and they will played at River Falls on Thursday.
Girls Swimming
Menomonie eighth at Chippewa Falls invite
At Chippewa Falls, the Mustangs finished eighth out of nine teams at an invitational hosted by the Cardinals.
Menomonie ended the event with a score of 165 as host Chippewa Falls won the invite with a score of 372.5.
The Mustangs 200-yard freestyle team of Regan Smith, Mia Smith, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood placed fourth.
Greenwood finished fifth in the 50 freestyle with Kate Westphal taking ninth in the same event.
In sixth was Greenwood in the 200 freestyle and Regan Smith in the 100 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay (Regan Smith, Shannon Mason, Kinsey Singerhouse and Greenwood).
Singerhouse was seventh in the 200 individual medley with Mason coming ninth in the event. Singerhouse was also ninth in the 100 butterfly.
The 200 medley relay of Singerhouse, Molly Smith, Westphal and Mia Smith took 10th.
Menomonie hosts a triangular with Medford and Wausau East on Tuesday before a Big Rivers Conference dual at River Falls on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 5, Wausau East 2
At Eau Claire the Mustangs defeated Wausau East at the Big Rivers/Wisconsin Valley classic hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.
Menomonie took all three matches in doubles play as Lauren Flaschenriem and Carly Witucki won at No. 1 (6-4, 6-4), Ava Zaborske and Kierce Hemauer team up for the victory at No. 2 (6-2, 6-3) and Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufmann completed the double sweep at No. 3 (6-1, 6-4).
Olivia Leipnitz won 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 at No. 1 singles and Olivia Klass got a win at No. 4 singles (6-1, 3-6, 10-3).
Menomonie 5, Marshfield 2
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs won their second match of the day over the Tigers.
It was a clean sweep for the singles group as Leipntiz got the victory at No. 1 (6-3, 6-0) and Emma Hasting won at No. 2 (6-4, 6-0).
Haley Hastings got the victory at No. 3 (4-6, 6-3, 10-5) and Klass won at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
Zaborske and Hemauer won at No. 2 doubles.
“I am so porud of the girls for their effort on the court — we are young and inexperienced, but I think this weekend we turned the corner,” Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said.
Volleyball
Colfax 2-2 at Cameron invite
At Cameron, the Vikings had a .500 record at a tournament hosted by the Comets.
Colfax got wins over Rice Lake (25-20, 25-17) and Barron (26-24, 26-24, 16-14) while dropping contests to Saint Croix Falls (20-25, 14-25) and Prairie Farm (25-23, 25-27, 13-15).
Samantha Prestasky led Colfax with 33 kills on the day with Kameri Meredith adding 32.
Jozie Buchanan had 10 aces and 48 assists. Taylor Irwin added 33 assists.
Prestasky had nine block and Meredith seven. Meredith also led the Vikings with 44 digs as Buchanan added 27, Kali Risler 24 and Addy Olson 19.
Colfax played at Glenwood City on Tuesday and returns to action on Thursday when it hosts Clear Lake.
Elk Mound goes 1-3 at Eau Claire North tournament
At Eau Claire, the Mounders added one victory to their season total while falling three times at a tournament hosted by Eau Claire North.
Elk Mound got a win over Osceola (18-25, 25-22, 15-11) but lost to Eau Claire Memorial (17-25, 21-25), Thorp (22-25, 25-13, 14-16) and Bloomer (18-25, 21-25),
Maggie Bartig led the Mounders with 24 kills, Sophie Cedarblade added 16 and Susan Marquardt 15.
McKenna Diermeier had a team-high 67 digs for the tournament. Hailey Blaskowski had 32, Morgan Kinblom 22 and Issie Hollister 21.
Kinblom recorded eight aces and Diermeier had seven. Tessa Tyman led Elk Mound with six blocks and Kinblom had a team-high 46 assists. Kortnee Halgren added 21 assists.
Elk Mound played at Elmwood/Plum City on Tuesday and the Mounders will return to the court next Tuesday by hosting Glenwood City.
Friday
Girls Tennis
Wausau West 5, Menomonie 2
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs fell to the Warriors in the Big Rivers/Wisconsin Valley classic hosted at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.
Haley Hastings won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1. Olivia Klass added a Menomonie victory at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0.
Menomonie 6, D.C. Everest 1
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs won their second match of the day against the Evergreens.
Menomonie swept singles play Olivia Leipnitz won at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0, and Emma Hastings added a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2. Haley Hastings won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 and Olivia Klass won at No. 4 6-0, 6-0.
Ava Zaborske and Kierce Hemauer got the win at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-0) while Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufmann were victorious at No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-0).
