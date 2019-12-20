GLENWOOD CITY — The Elk Mound girls basketball team had four score in double figures to lead the Mounders past the Hilltoppers 67-47 in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup on Thursday.
Hailey Blaskowski led the way with 15 points and Sophie Cedarblade added 14. Taya Schaefer scored 13 while Tori Blaskowski had 11. Olivia Schreiber added eight points as the Mounders (5-1, 3-1) won their third straight conference game.
“We moved the basketball well which allowed us to get good shots,” Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. “We did not play our best game defensively, but we were able to hit enough shots to get the win.”
Glenwood City (3-4, 1-3) was led by 18 points from Madelyn Oehlke.
Elk Mound is back on the court Dec. 30 when it hosts Altoona in a nonconference contest.
Eau Claire Memorial 44, Menomonie 40
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs suffered a close to the Old Abes in a Big Rivers battle.
It was the second single-digit loss of the week as Menomonie (2-7, 1-4) dropped a contest to Eau Claire North on Tuesday by one point.
Menomonie hosts a tournament Dec. 27-28 with the Mustangs matching up with Ashland on Friday and Merrill on Saturday.
Colfax 65, Mondovi 33
At Colfax, the Vikings won their seventh game in a row and stayed unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
Taylor Irwin and Kameri Meredith each had 11 points to lead Colfax (7-1, 4-0). Rachel Scharlau added 10 with Marissa Harmon scoring seven.
Scharlau had a team-high eight rebounds, with Addisyn Olson pulling down five. Meredith had five steals and three assists. Both Addisyn Olson and Addy Olson also dished out three assists.
Colfax is off until hosting Ladysmith in a nonconference game on Jan. 2.
Durand 53, Boyceville 29
At Durand, the Bulldogs suffered a loss to the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix contest.
Boyceville (1-5, 0-4) plays at Cumberland in a nonconference matchup on Jan. 2.
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
At Chippewa Falls, the Sabers were blanked by the Storm.
Caroline O’Dell made 43 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-4)
Trinity Foster scored twice for Central Wisconsin (6-1-1).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at Bay Area on Saturday.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North 11, Menomonie 3
At Menomonie, a seven-goal third period by the Huskies down the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference loss.
Menomonie (2-6, 0-4) trailed 4-2 after two periods before Eau Claire North six straight goals in the third to pull away.
Zach DeMarce’s power play goal — assisted by Kaleb Miller and Clasen Cook — three minutes into the second period tied the game at one apiece. After three consecutive goals by the Huskies (4-3-1, 2-1), Miller assisted on a Sedric Yukel goal in the final minute of the second.
Dieter Heim, with an assist from DeMarce, found the back of the net with about one minute remaining the contest for the final Menomonie score.
Menomonie’s Thomas Isenberger made 25 saves in goal.
Eau Claire North held a 36-32 advantage on shots. Joey Koller had a hat-trick for the Huskies, with Thomas Wardas adding two goals and two assists.
Menomonie returns to the ice Friday, Dec. 27 at home against Ashwaubenon, before hosting Cedarburg the following day.